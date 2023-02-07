Daly sets Daytona 500 bid with The Money Racing Team

The Money Racing Team will attempt to compete in this year’s 65th running of the Daytona 500 by fielding the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 throughout this year’s Daytona Speedweeks with Conor Daly set to pilot the entry.

The news comes as the organization owned by former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming off its first part-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series by fielding the No. 50 entry in four events. Kaz Grala debuted the team’s presence in the Cup circuit by qualifying for the 64th running of the Daytona 500, where he went on to finish 26th. Grala then finished 25th at Circuit of the Americas and 23rd in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, respectively before Daly made his debut in NASCAR’s premier series with the organization in the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course last October, where he finished 34th.

For this upcoming season, the 31-year-old Daly from Noblesville, Indiana, will attempt to make his debut in the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway with the Money Racing Team, which will compete as a non-chartered organization, as BitNile will sponsor the team’s entry. The season opener at Daytona is the first of select planned events for Daly and the team to compete in for the 2023 campaign. Daly is also set to return as a full-time competitor in the NTT IndyCar Series for Ed Carpenter Racing, where he has accumulated a single pole, a single podium, 136 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.5 in 97 career starts.

Daly and the Money Racing Team’s bid to compete in this year’s Daytona 500 commences next Wednesday, February 15, during Busch Light Pole Qualifying followed by the Bluegreen Vacations Duels that will take place next Thursday, February 16, as they attempt to secure a starting spot for the main event.

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to occur on February 19 and air at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.