Myatt Snider joins Joe Gibbs Racing for part-time Xfinity Series campaign

Myatt Snider will be joining the Joe Gibbs Racing family on a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series basis for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Snider from Charlotte, North Carolina, will be piloting JGR’s No. 19 “all-star” Toyota Supra entry sponsored by Tree Top, beginning at Daytona International Speedway next Saturday to commence a new season of competition. He will then compete at Portland Raceway in June before competing in four of the final five Xfinity Series scheduled events during the Playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway between October and November.

The news comes as Snider is coming off his third full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit. He spent the previous season at Jordan Anderson Racing, where he notched a season-high runner-up result at Portland and a total of four top-10 results before finishing in 18th place in the final driver’s standings.

“With six races on our 2023 schedule, I’m looking forward to climbing into the No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing this year,” Snider said. “Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself. It’s good to be reunited with [crew chief] Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the No. 20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”

Snider made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity Series at the start of the 2020 season, where he split driving duties between Richard Childress Racing and RSS Racing. He notched his first career pole for his first career start at Daytona, where he ended up in 33rd place after being involved in an on-track incident midway into the event. He went on to claim a total of two top-five results and six top-10 results before finishing in 16th place in the final standings.

The following season, he joined Richard Childress Racing as a full-time Xfinity competitor in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro. After finishing no higher than seventh during the first two scheduled events, he capitalized on two late-race restarts to score his first Xfinity career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in February. He went on to qualify for the 2021 Xfinity Playoffs, where he was eliminated from title contention following the Round of 12 and settled in ninth place in the final standings. Despite notching a career-high 11 top-10 results along with his first victory and a Playoff berth, Snider was replaced by Sheldon Creed and he ended up joining forces with Jordan Anderson Racing for the 2022 season.

Prior to the Xfinity Series, Snider made 35 career starts in the Craftsman Truck Series from 2016 to 2019. During his lone full-time basis in the series, he claimed the 2018 Rookie-of-the-Year title on the strength of three top-five results, eight top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 14.1 and a ninth-place finish in the driver’s standings.

“We’re looking forward to have Myatt on our No. 19 team for six races,” Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of NXS and Development, added. “Building out the driver lineup for this car is an opportunity for JGR to help drivers continue to develop in their racing career and we’re looking forward to seeing how Myatt continues to grow.”

Snider’s addition to Joe Gibbs Racing means that he will become the fourth different competitor to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 “all-star” entry throughout this year’s Xfinity Series season alongside Ryan Truex, Joe Graf Jr. and Connor Mosack. The remainder of JGR’s driver lineup for the No. 19 entry for the remaining 19 vacant events along with Truex’s schedule have yet to be determined.

Snider’s part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway next Saturday, February 18, at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.