Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch

Intermodal drayage specialist signs multi-year deal to adorn No. 51 Silverado

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 7, 2023) – Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.

Busch will make his 2023 Craftsman Truck Series debut March 3 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and his five-race schedule will also include, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex. on March 25, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 14, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 6 and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. on July 22.

‘Rowdy’ is the winningest driver in Craftsman Truck series history with 62 career wins. He heads into 2023 with an active streak of winning at least one race in each of the last 10 Truck Series seasons (2013-2022), which is the longest streak in series history. The Las Vegas native has won 37.6% (62/165) of the Truck Series races he has entered in his career and has finished first or second in 56.7% (93/165). In addition to his Truck Series leading 62 wins, he also ranks first all-time among Truck Series drivers in driver rating (123.7), average finish (6.5) and is second in laps led (7,636).

“Through working with Kyle and Samantha as the title sponsors of their Bundle of Joy gala, we recognized that there was a business synergy between Zariz and KBM and that the opportunity to align ourselves with one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR is going to be very beneficial to us as we continue to grow our company,” said Yaakov Guzelgul, Founder and CEO of Zariz. “We look forward to seeing our logo on the No. 51 in the coming years and hosting our employees and customers at the track to cheer on Kyle as he looks to add more wins to an already impressive resume.”

“I’m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years,” Busch said. “Samantha and I were introduced to Zariz through our foundation and immediately developed a great connection with them and we are honored that not only have they committed to the Truck Series sponsorship for multiple years, but they’ll also continue being the presenting sponsor of our Bundle of Joy Fund gala. We feel that introducing them to NASCAR consumers and people within the industry on the national stage through the Craftsman Truck Series makes perfect sense given the nature of their business and I can’t wait to make them a part of KBM’s winning tradition.”

Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 & 2019) and is tied for ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 60. In addition to being the winningest driver in Truck Series history, Busch also holds the all-time wins record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and was that series’ champion in 2009. He is the all-time wins leader combined across NASCAR’s top three series with 224 and is the only driver in history to sweep all-three NASCAR touring series in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2010 and repeating the feat in 2017.

About Zariz Transport:

Our goal is to be a one stop shop for shipments of all complexities. In 2018 Zariz Transport Inc. was established with that goal as our purpose. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Zariz is here to solve the challenges our customers are facing on a daily basis. Our team services some of the largest importers into the Eastern seaboard of the United States. Our customers include Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller family-owned businesses.

About Kyle Busch Motorsports:

Since debuting in 2010, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has quickly established itself as one of the most successful teams in all of NASCAR. Owned by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and fueled by his passion for winning, the organization holds the Craftsman Truck Series records for most career wins (98) and most wins in a single season (14 in 2014). In addition to collecting a series-record seven Owner’s Championships, the organization has produced two championship-winning drivers: Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017).

KBM prepares a fleet of race-winning vehicles out of its state-of-the art 77,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville, N.C. Fans can stay up-to-date with all the latest KBM news online at www.KyleBuschMotorsports.com, by liking the team on Facebook (KBMteam) and by following the team on Instagram (KBMteam), and Twitter (@KBMteam).