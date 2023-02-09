Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Cowboys Up with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (February 9, 2023) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today a new sponsorship from Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for the 2023 season. The partnership includes a primary paint scheme featuring the company’s wine for the April 1st race at Texas Motor Speedway. There will also be an exciting event following the race at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“I sometimes consider Texas as my second home,” remarked Spencer Boyd. “The family of Young’s Motorsports is from Midland, TX. My girlfriend is from Texas. I hunt every year in Texas and have lots of close friends out there. It’s only fitting that my wine sponsor is from one of the fastest growing wine destinations in the US, Texas!”

The Texas High Plains region leads the state in grape growing while the Texas Hill Country boasts over a million visitors annually to their over 50 wineries.

JoLene St. Pierre-Courtney, co-founder of Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine commented on the partnership, “Everything happens for a reason. We met Spencer through a mutual friend and got to know him better at the NFR. We’ve now hunted together and shared a love of our wine. We are looking for the world to try our wine and feel NASCAR has a great platform to help us do that.”

The cowboy logo on the labels of Fort Worth Stockyards Wine is modeled after co-founder George Courtney. George added, “Spencer represents the authentic, hard-working attitude of the farmers that grow our grapes and the cowboys that help make Texas iconic. We want people to know that great wine can be approachable. So much so that our award-winning Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Blend pairs perfectly with Texas steaks and BBQ.”

NASCAR fans are encouraged to request Fort Worth Stockyards Wine from their favorite retailer or restaurant. In the meantime, get the wine sent to your home by visiting their store at stockyardswhiskeyandwine.com.