FULLTIME JD MOTORSPORTS DRIVER BRENNAN POOLE AND MACC DOOR SYSTEMS TEAM UP FOR SIX RACES STARTING WITH DAYTONA

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Brennan Poole is ready for his moment. After a three-race run with JD Motorsports at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Texas driver is back with the Gaffney, S.C. based team for a full-season Xfinity campaign this year.

“It’s been a few years since I went the distance in the Xfinity Series, and I’m more than ready to buckle in and give it my best shot,” Poole said. “I know enough about the JD Motorsports operation to know that Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and his people always put solid cars on the track. We’ll be more than ready to go when we arrive in Daytona.”

The 33-race Xfinity schedule opens at Daytona International Speedway, on Feb. 18, the day before the Daytona 500 Cup Series opener.

Poole, 31, has raced two full seasons (2016 and 2017) and portions of two others in Xfinity cars. In 2015, he started 17 races, scoring a pair of top 10s.

Poole will ride into Daytona with the strong sponsorship backing of Macc Door Systems, a family-owned company that has supplied garage doors and openers to installation companies and building suppliers for the past 20 years.

Macc will sponsor Poole at Daytona, the series’ two Las Vegas races, Talladega, Nashville and Bristol. “Any time we can team with Macc, it’s a good thing,” said Davis. “We feel like we know the people there as family, and working together to boost both of our teams is an upfront goal as we move into the new season.”

Poole’s racing background perfectly prepared him for a strong run at Xfinity Series success. He racked up 90 wins in quarter-midget racing and won the 2002 national championship in that very competitive division. He moved up to Legends racing on asphalt, scoring 96 wins in two years.

Poole moved to dirt modifieds in 2007 and won the Texas World Dirt Track Championship. In three following years in asphalt late models, he won 10 times and became the first driver in UARA history to win three races in a row and six in a season. He won the UARA championship in 2011 and twice was named the series most popular driver.

Poole jumped into ARCA racing in 2011, winning in his first start at Salem Speedway. In 35 ARCA starts, he won six times, establishing himself as a candidate for rides in NASCAR’s top three national series.

After running in Xfinity and doing well, Poole ran 35 of 36 Cup Series races in 2020, scoring a ninth in heavy traffic at Talladega.

Now Poole is back with force in Xfinity and ready to do the full February-to-November sweep through the schedule.

“I have a lot of experience in this series, and I know a lot about the tracks,” Poole said. “I feel like we can make some noise this year. I’m anxious to get started.”

An innovator and influencer in the digital arena, Poole was the first driver to vlog. He also developed a monetized YouTube channel with his “Running with the Bull” series. The content was featured at tracks on video screens and acquired hundreds of thousands of impressions across social and digital media.

Although Poole is dedicated and devoted to racing, his interests cover a wide spectrum. He is involved in extreme sports, skateboarding, music and media.