Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 10, 2023) — Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season.

Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” said Busch. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Busch earned his 102nd win in his final race in 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ending his NXS career on a high note. Busch also collected 70 pole awards and led 20,088 laps during his time in the series.

“Kyle Busch is a true competitor and will forever be known as one of the best – and winningest – NASCAR drivers of all time,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re excited to have a former Cup and Xfinity Series champion bring his experience and knowledge to our team. There is no doubt in our minds that Kyle will help our Xfinity Program grow and contend for wins this year.”

Following his return to the NXS at his home track, Busch will compete in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Darlington Raceway. Partner announcements will come at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.