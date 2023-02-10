Delivery Truck Accidents: What To Do If You’re Involved In One

Today’s public roadways are littered with delivery trucks, mostly due to the growth of the e-commerce industry. However, since most drivers have busy schedules, they may speed up due to time pressure. Consequently, this may result in accidents, which may cause serious injuries and even death.

Numerous variables cause road accidents, including speeding, rapid stops, sharp curves, unsecured loads, mechanical failure, and blind areas. Regardless of what led to the disaster, drivers must follow the right procedures in the aftermath.

It’s important to note that every delivery truck accident is different. Some are more severe than others. Some collisions only impact the delivery truck, while others involve other vehicles. Therefore, the response to an accident varies based on the circumstances. You should, nonetheless, follow the general guidelines provided below.

Check Injuries And Call Emergency Services

The circumstances of an accident will vary from case to case. But accidents between trucks and smaller cars often result in injuries to people in passenger vehicles. If someone has been wounded or hurt, contact emergency medical services as soon as possible.

Moreover, note that looks can be deceiving. It doesn’t mean that if no one’s visibly bleeding, then they’re okay. Internal injuries may have occurred as a result of the impact. You may not even feel hurt. Therefore, you should still go to the doctor to get checked regardless.

Also, remember to call the nearest police station so the proper authorities can respond promptly. They’ll analyze the scene and compile an accident police report, the importance of which can’t be overstated.

Call A Lawyer

If you’re a victim and wish to file for damages, you must consult an experienced lawyer specializing in such accidents. Thus, they’re the right person to call if you want to file Amazon delivery accident claims, for instance. You’ll have a better chance of winning your case with them by your side. Also, you’ll require representation if the affected party has filed a claim against you. Whatever the case, ensure that you find the right legal advocate to increase your chances of success.

Exchange Details

Make sure you exchange phone numbers with the other driver. You must also obtain their name, address, and ID number and take note of their license plate. Furthermore, you can also share insurance information with them, as this will greatly simplify the claim process.

Call Your Employer

Drivers who work for delivery truck companies should call their employers as soon as possible to inform them about the situation. The employer should then direct you regarding what to do next.

Typically, established trucking businesses will have a set system for dealing with accidents. Your employer may have provided you with the necessary training to deal with such cases. Nevertheless, they have the right to know the specifics of the accident since they own the asset and bear financial and reputational risks. Plus, they’ll have to negotiate claims with the truck insurance company.

Take Photos

While police enforcement will collect evidence at the site, gathering your own photographic evidence is prudent.

Make an effort to take as many images as possible. Also, make sure that the images are clear. Take photos of any damages, such as scrapes, shattered glass, tire skid marks, etc., and other proofs at the scene. Also, take clear images of any injuries you or your passengers have incurred.

These photographs will be useful if you’re the victim and wish to file an insurance claim. These images will assist you in building your case. The insurance company will also want this evidence to process your claim.

Move Vehicle To Safety

The next step is to move your vehicle to a safe area. If the truck’s engine is still running, it may be possible to drive it to the side of the road. However, leaving it alone may be preferable if it’s sustained substantial damage. Turn on your indicators and put your reflective triangle where other drivers may see it. However, exercising caution when moving your vehicle would help, especially on busy roads such as highways or freeways. You don’t want to be in a scenario where you cause another accident.

Conclusion

Generally, truck accidents can cause serious injuries and even death; those involving delivery trucks are no exception. They’re just as capable of causing significant harm, injury, or even death. Therefore, delivery trucking companies must invest more in training and educating their drivers to prevent road accidents.

Remember that reaction time is critical if you figured in a delivery truck accident. Check to see whether you or anybody else has been injured. If this is the case, contact emergency services right away. Also, work with a reputable lawyer if you’re the affected party and want to file a personal injury claim. They’ll guide you through the entire claims process.