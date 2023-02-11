Best Car Shows and Movies to Stream on HBO Max in 2023

Are you a car enthusiast who’s looking for some high-octane entertainment? Look no further than HBO Max, which offers a wide range of car-related shows and movies that are sure to rev up your engines. From documentaries to dramas, there’s something for everyone on HBO Max. HBO Max is available in the USA only however, you must use a premium VPN if you want to watch HBO Max in Australia or from anywhere else to get around the geo-restriction. Here are the best car shows and movies to stream on the platform.

The Grand Tour (2016)

The popular car show is hosted by former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. In each episode, the trio takes on wild and wacky challenges, including races, road trips, and off-road adventures. It is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the highest-viewed factual television TV series.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2019)

It is an animated series for younger viewers, but it’s sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. It is a gripping show with intriguing animations. You will be hooked to see how the story unwinds. The show narrates the story of a group of young racers as they compete in high-velocity races around the world, all while trying to save the world from a sinister organization. Fast & Furious Spy Racers is a perfect pick for car fans because it has plenty of fast-paced action and heart-pumping excitement.

Drive to Survive (2019)

Drive to Survive is a documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of Formula 1 racing. The drivers, crew, managers, and executives in Formula 1 live life in the fast lane on and off the track. The docuseries give viewers exclusive and intimate insights into the people in one of the world’s greatest racing tournaments. The show takes viewers on a journey through the intense and cutthroat world of the sport, providing an up-close look at the drivers, teams, and races that make Formula 1 one of the most exciting and dangerous sports on the planet.

Le Mans ’66 (2019)

It is a feature film that tells the story of two American race car drivers, Ken Miles (played by Christian Bale) and Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon), as they compete in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Man’s race in France. Christian stole the show in this energetic and thrilling crowd-pleaser. The film is a thrilling and inspiring tale of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of greatness.

The Cars That Ate Paris (1974)

The classic Australian film tells the story of a small town that’s obsessed with cars and car racing. A small town in rural Australia makes its livelihood by causing car accidents. George is assassinated when the Parisians cause their car to crash but Arthur survives. It is a horror-comedy tale produced by twin brothers Jim and Hal McElroy. The film is a quirky and darkly funny tale that will fascinate fans of offbeat cinema.

Ronin (1998)

In this timeless car movie, Sam, a former US intelligence officer hires a band of Japanese hitmen to retrieve a mysterious suitcase that is about to fall into the hands of the radical and war-mongering Russians. Ronin stars Robert De Niro as a seasoned driver and gave a gripping performance that swept the audience off their feet. It has plenty of fast-paced car chases and high-stakes action.

Top Gear (2002)

One of the most popular car shows of all time, Top Gear is a British series that offers a mixture of car reviews, races, and wacky challenges. The hosts narrate the specifications of the latest and premium cars and bikes while reviewing the performance of the vehicles to identify if they match the manufacturer’s claims. Top Gear features a cast of charismatic presenters and plenty of adrenaline-boosting action sequences.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The movie revolves around a group of street racers who are drawn into a world of crime and excitement. The film follows an undercover cop who infiltrates a street racing gang to bust a hijacking ring. The film was well-received by audiences and was a commercial success, leading to the creation of several sequels. It has plenty of fast-paced car chases and high-stakes action to amuse car enthusiasts and fans of high-octane entertainment.

Death Race (2008)

The high-octane action movie, Death Race takes place in a dystopian future where criminals compete in a brutal race to the death. The film is set in the near future where a prison-run television show that involves convicted felons racing in premium cars to win their freedom becomes extremely popular. Death Race is a perfect pick for car enthusiasts and fans of adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

Drive (2011)

Drive is a stylish and intense car movie. Drive stars Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. It has a mix of stylish visuals, intense action, and a killer soundtrack. Whether you’re a fan of fast cars or just looking for a movie with a unique chase sequence, Drive is a great choice to stream on HBO Max.

In conclusion, HBO Max offers a wide range of car-related shows and movies that are sure to entertain and thrill viewers. Whether you’re a die-hard car fan or just looking for some adrenaline rushes, there’s something for everyone on the platform. So, start your engines and get ready for some of the best car-related content around!