Forty-one Teams Entered for 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200

Entries are in for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, with 41 teams on the entry list for the 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200. The 41 entries represent the most for the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona since 2017 when there were 42 teams entered.

“It’s gratifying to see a large entry list of drivers and teams entered to compete in our season opener,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We have seen a lot of positive momentum in the last two years, the direct result of really hard work by everyone in our company. The ARCA platform has been a home for racers who have decided this is where they want to make their living, and a developmental platform where young emerging talent can gain valuable experience as they pursue a career in the NASCAR national series. Our Daytona entry list is a great mix of both, the career ARCA racers and those still developing their skill.”

The entry list is headlined by championship contenders Jesse Love, a two-time ARCA Menards West champion who will be driving for Venturini Motorsports, Indiana’s Greg Van Alst, and West Virginia’s Christian Rose. Love will be joined at Venturini Motorsports by former Talladega winner Gus Dean, and two fast females, Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen, who finished 1-2 in the series’ annual pre-season pre-race practice at Daytona in January.

Connor Mosack will make his first Daytona start driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team that won the ARCA Menards Series owner’s championship in 2021 and 2022, first with Ty Gibbs at the wheel and last year with a combination of Drew Dollar and two-time ARCA Menards East champion Sammy Smith driving. Mosack will run six races for the team while William Sawalich, who isn’t eligible to compete on superspeedways until he turns 18, will run the rest as the team looks to score its third straight owner’s title.

Hollywood A-lister Frankie Muniz is also entered, driving a Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing. Muniz, the star of beloved sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and a former runner-up on Dancing with the Stars will be making his series debut driving for the team that has finished in the top three at Daytona twice in recent years, second in 2017 with team co-owner Terry Jones at the wheel and third in 2019 with Canadian Grant Quinlan driving.

New York’s Andy Jankowiak is entered fresh off a preliminary night win his three-quarter midget at the Gambler’s Classic, held indoors in the legendary Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jankowiak finished sixth last year, recovering from a mid-race spin and crash to score his best career series finish.

Other notables on the entry list include former Daytona runner-up Willie Mullins and Brayton Laster for Mullins Motorsports, Sean Corr in his family-owned No. 8 Chevrolet, Jack Wood and Lavar Scott in a pair of potent Chevrolets for Rev Racing, Illinois veteran Tim Richmond, who nearly pulled off an upset top-five finish last year before running out of fuel with just a couple of laps remaining, and the four-car Fast Track High Performance Racing entry for 1995 series champion Andy Hillenburg, with drivers Ed Pompa, Bryce Haugeberg, Zach Herrin, and Jon Garrett.

The 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway is set for Saturday, February 18. The race will be televised live flag-to-flag on FS1 starting at 1:30 pm ET; the race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide. For complete event information, including live timing & scoring, please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the minute news and updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

DAYTONA 200 ENTRY LIST

Car No.DriverHometownSponsorOEMCar ownerCrew chief
2Lavar ScottCarney’s Point, NJMax Siegel IncChevroletMax SiegelJamie Jones
3Willie MullinsFredericksburg, VACorvetteparts.net-Crow Wing RecyclingChevroletWillie MullinsAustin Simmons
4Dale QuarterleyWestfield, MAVan Dyk Recycling Solutions-Motul-Walker Furn.ChevroletAlex QuarterleyAlex Quarterley
6Jack WoodLoomis, CAWB-Velocity Racing-Max Siegel IncChevroletMax SiegelMatt Bucher
7Eric CaudellPiedmont, OKCoble Enterprises-Red Tide CanopiesToyotaEric CaudellJeremy Petty
8Sean CorrGoshen, NYThe Trans GroupChevroletJohn CorrMike Cheek
10Ed PompaBallston Spa, NYHYTORC of New York-Double H RanchChevroletAndy HillenburgDavid Ifft
11Bryce HaugebergWest Fargo, NDMagnum Contracting-Haugeberg Farms-UTIToyotaAndy HillenburgDick Doheny
12Zach HerrinGlendale, CALambda LegalToyotaMichelle HillenburgTodd Parrott
15Amber BalcaenWinnipeg, ManitobaICON DirectToyotaBill VenturiniDave Leiner
18Connor MosackCharlotte, NCMobil 1ToyotaJoe GibbsMatt Ross
20Jesse LoveRedwood City, CAYahooToyotaBilly VenturiniShannon Rursch
25Gus DeanBluffton, SCJBL-Dean Custom AirToyotaCathy VenturiniKevin Reed Jr
27Tim RichmondOttawa, ILLatino Immigration and Legal CenterToyotaDavid RichmondDavid Richmond
30Frankie MunizRidgewood, NJRette Jones RacingFordMark RetteMark Rette
32Christian RoseMartinsburg, WVWest Virginia Tourism #AlmostHeavenFordKevin CywinskiRyan London
35Greg Van AlstAnderson, INVern’s Concrete-CB Fab-Sam Pierce ChevroletChevroletGreg Van AlstJim Long
36Ryan HuffWilliamsburg, VASoutheastern ServicesFordJames HuffRich Burgess
42Robby LyonsSeminole, FLSunwest Construction-MMIChevroletBruce CookSean Samuels
44Jason WhiteSun Peaks, B.C.Powder Ventures ExcavatingChevroletJeff McClureJeff McClure
45Tony CosentinoMansfield, OHTamayo Sports FloridaChevroletEnrique TamayoCaleb Allen
48Brad SmithShelby Township, MICopraya.comChevroletBrad SmithTerry Strange
53Natalie DeckerEagle River, WISplatFordPatrick EmerlingJan Leaty
55Toni BreidingerHillsborough, CAFP MovementToyotaBilly VenturiniCayden Lapcevich
57Hunter DeshautelleAlexandria, LABrother In Law MotorsportsChevroletBryan DauzatTodd Cooper
62Steve Lewis JrRansomville, NYTelco Construction-Jeffery MachineChevroletSteve Lewis JrSteve Lewis Sr
63Logan MisuracaSanford, FLWixon-Spraker RacingChevroletParis WixonJeff Spraker
66Jon GarrettAthens, TXThe Camping CrewChevroletDustin HillenburgMike Sroufe
68Gage RodgersColdwater, MISEKISUI VoltekFordBill KimmelTony Heavrin
69Scott MeltonRockford, MIMelton McFadden Insurance-Donna’s DonutsFordBill KimmelBill Kimmel
73Andy JankowiakTonawanda, NYWhelenFordKevin LapierreMike Dayton
74Mandy ChickDeSoto, KSRose Hulman Institute of TechnologyChevroletSteve ChickSteve Chick
75Bryan DauzatAlexandria, LABrother In Law MotorsportsChevroletBryan DauzatBob Rahilly
82Kevin CampbellSt. Louis, MOMizzou TigersChevroletKevin CampbellMason Campbell
87Charles BuchananMeadows of Dan, VASpring Drug PharmacyChevroletCharles BuchananCraig Wood
93Caleb CostnerDallas, NCInnovative Tiny Houses-Lickety Lew’sChevroletCaleb CostnerDarrell Phillips
97Jason KitzmillerMaysville, WVA.L.L. ConstructionChevroletCodie RohrbaughTodd Myers
01Andres Perez De LaraMexico City, MexicoFastTrackRacing.comChevroletMichelle HillenburgDylan Roberts
02Miguel GomesLisbon, PortugalSimthunderChevroletTyler YoungAndrew Abbott
03Brayton LasterGreenwood, INIndy Auto Recyclers-autorepairvinstickers.comFordAlex ClubbRobert Bruce
06A.J. MoyerTampa, FLRiver’s Edge Cottages & RV ParkChevroletWayne PetersonMichael Peterson


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

