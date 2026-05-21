Statement From Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith On the Passing of NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch

“Kyle Busch was a champion among champions — a once-in-a-generation competitor whose grit, unmistakable driving style and relentless pursuit of excellence elevated him to a place among the very best drivers in our sport. When Kyle climbed behind the wheel, he brought an intensity and determination that demanded respect from his competitors and inspired fans throughout motorsports.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kyle etched his name in history, earning more victories across NASCAR’s top three series than any other driver in our sport, highlighted by his victory in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600. Many of his remarkable 234 NASCAR victories came at Speedway Motorsports tracks where his talent and competitive spirit created countless memorable moments for more than two decades.

Beyond his extraordinary accomplishments in NASCAR, Kyle’s passion for racing extended deeply into dirt racing and U.S. Legend Car competition, where he proudly shared the track with his son, Brexton. Away from the racetrack, Kyle was a savvy businessman, a devoted father and a loyal friend whose impact was felt far beyond the sport.

Our hearts are with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix and the entire Busch family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences, prayers and unwavering support as they mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to so many.”