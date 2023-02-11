Kaulig Racing and Justin Haley Team up with DaaBIN Store for the Xfinity Series Season Opener

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 11, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and DaaBIN Store will reignite their partnership for Justin Haley’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return at Daytona International Speedway.

DaaBIN Store, a family-friendly bin store that features one-of-a-kind treasures weekly, will make its 2023 NASCAR debut at the “World Center of Racing” on Haley’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. DaaBIN Store served as a primary partner twice last season once with Haley at Daytona and the second with Daniel Hemric at Texas.

“We’re excited to be a part of NASCAR with Kaulig Racing,” said Andy Weichers, CEO of DaaBIN Store Inc. “We couldn’t think of a better group of people and driver line-up to promote our stores. It has been exciting to take DaaBIN Store from an idea to a multi-state business that’s partnering again with multi-time Daytona winner, Justin Haley, for the season opener.”

DaaBIN Store used last year’s partnership to announce the expansion and franchising of its stores.

“DaaBIN Store is such a cool concept, and we are thrilled to have them back on-board for this season” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We are looking forward to seeing our ‘Speedway Ace’ take to the track again, this time in the No. 10. DaaBIN Store Chevrolet.”

In addition to partnering with Kaulig Racing for the season opener at Daytona, DaaBIN Store will extend its partnership as an associate on the No. 10 Chevrolet that will entertain an All-Star driver lineup.

Look to see the three-time Daytona winner take to the high banks in the No. 10 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet on Saturday, February 18th at 5:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1.

For more information on DaaBIN Store and Franchising Opportunities please visit www.daabinstore.com.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com