Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made seven starts at Daytona International Speedway in the NCS, led 18 laps and has earned two top-15 finishes.

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Camaro ZL1

Chandler Smith will be making his NCS debut this week at Daytona International Speedway, as he attempts to qualify his way into the 65th running of the Daytona 500

“I keep having to pinch myself thinking about the possibility of racing in the Daytona 500. I’m thankful that my longtime partner Quick Tie will be with me all Speedweek as well, and we will do our best in our duel to hopefully lock ourselves into the big show! I remember growing up and watching guys like Jimmie Johnson win the 500, and now I’m racing against him for a spot in the race. It’s surreal.” – Chandler Smith on Daytona International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

The Daytona 500 will mark AJ Allmendinger’s first time back at the World Center of Racing in the NCS since 2018.

In his last four NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway, Allmendinger finished in the top-10, including two third-place finishes.

“I’m pumped to get back to the Daytona 500. It’s a race that I’ve missed being a part of over the last five years, and there was a part of me that always wanted to be there. I’m the first to say superspeedway racing isn’t my favorite type of racing, but it’s the Daytona 500. It’s our race, it’s one of the biggest races in the world and as a race car driver, you want to be a part of that. Knowing our superspeedway program, we’re going to have a lot of fast cars out there and at least give ourselves an opportunity to run up front and hopefully put our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 in position to win the race. ” – AJ Allmendinger on Daytona International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley cemented himself in NASCAR history by winning the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019 at Daytona International Speedway

Additionally at Daytona, Haley has led nine laps, eight of which came at the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 with Kaulig Racing

“After a really good showing at the Clash in LA, I’m looking forward to getting to Daytona. This NextGen car is definitely more difficult on the speedways and requires just a whole different style of drafting and bump drafting that you need to do in order to be good. Speedways take a lot of luck, but also a lot of discipline to stay running up front at the very end when it matters the most. Hopefully my teammate AJ (Allmendinger) and I can help get Chandler (Smith) in during the duels to be able to work together during the big show and be there at the end.” – Justin Haley on Daytona International Speedway



Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity (NXS)

Saturday, February 18 at 5p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing’s first ever NXS win came at Daytona International Speedway during the 2019 Circle K Firecracker 250.

The team has earned three total wins at Daytona, 10 top fives, 14 top-10 finishes and has led a total of 321 laps.

Justin Haley, No. 10 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

Justin Haley holds the record at Kaulig Racing for most NXS wins at a superspeedway, two of which came at Daytona International Speedway in the 2020 and 2021 WaWa 250

Haley has led a total of 29 laps at Daytona in the NXS and has recorded two wins, three top fives, and four top-10 finishes

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to run the Xfinity race on Saturday before the 500, along with our partners at DaaBIN Store. We had a great run together during the summer Xfinity race last year before our night ended early. Hopefully we can get some redemption and work together with my teammates Daniel (Hemric) and Chandler (Smith). Kaulig Racing has always worked so well together at the superspeedway races, so I’m excited to have some fun before the Daytona 500.” – Justin Haley on Daytona International Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned one top five, three top 10s, and has an average finish of 20.2 at Daytona across nine starts

Hemric has led 46 laps at Daytona in the NXS

“The time is here again! I’m looking forward to kicking off another Xfinity Series quest for a Championship. To do it here, with everyone at Kaulig Racing, is truly an honor. With Daytona being our biggest event of the year, it is a great opportunity for Cirkul and all of our great partners. I am looking forward to a big weekend for them in our No.11 Cirkul Chevrolet. We will be putting all the things that we have all collectively worked on over the off season into play and making a run at what hopefully is a very special year for all of us.” – Daniel Hemric on Daytona International Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet

Chandler Smith will begin his rookie campaign in the NXS when he makes his start in the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Smith has made three NXS race starts, all in 2022

His best finish was at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished seventh

“I feel like, based on the experience I gained last year in my Xfinity starts, I quickly understood how the car felt. At the test at Charlotte in January, it was like re-learning the car, riding on the edge. It felt great once I got it under control and we came close to topping the test leaderboard as a team with my teammate, Daniel (Hemric). With Quick Tie behind me for a big number of races starting with the Xfinity race at Daytona on Saturday, I think we’ll make some noise. Kaulig always works so well together on superspeedways, and I’m excited to be a part of it.” – Chandler Smith on Daytona International Speedway



