23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace Announce GoLiveBetter Campaign with Walmart

Campaign to Highlight Solutions and Address Health Disparities in the African American Community

Mooresville, N.C. (Feb. 14, 2023) – 23XI Racing announced today that Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, will team up with Walmart to help implement and amplify the GoLiveBetter campaign. GoLiveBetter is an important initiative that aims to address healthcare disparities in the African American community. Wallace made his first appearance in support of the campaign on Feb. 10 at the “Health is Wealth” Summit in Nashville, Tenn. The summit highlighted health solutions and preventative measures to help build healthier communities, along with addressing health disparities that often exist in underserved communities.

Throughout the first half of the NASCAR season, Walmart will also highlight the importance of taking care of your health with activations at local Walmart parking lots in several racing markets using Walmart’s mobile wellness clinic, where guests can access basic health care, such as blood pressure and diabetes testing, vaccinations and vision screenings, where allowed. While Walmart provides many of these services in their pharmacies and Vision Centers, these events will help expand access and convenience, bringing awareness to the need to “know your numbers” to help live a healthy life. Wallace will make appearances at each of the mobile wellness events to drive attention to the campaign. Locations and dates for the events will be announced in the near future.

In addition to focusing on basic health care, the GoLiveBetter campaign will also emphasize mental health awareness. Wallace has been very open about his own mental health, and recently addressed his journey at the “Health is Wealth” Summit.

“I’m really excited to be working with Walmart on this initiative,” said Wallace. “As a driver, health and fitness are important to me, but I realize that not everyone has access to basic health care services. GoLiveBetter is a great chance to be a part of something that can make a significant difference in people’s lives. I know I’ve probably helped people by being open about my mental health, and I hope these events provide people, particularly those in underserved communities, with access to the resources they need.”

“Bubba and Walmart working together to help address health disparities provides a great opportunity for 23XI Racing to continue doing what we can to make a positive difference within the sport and the communities where we race,” said Steve Lauletta, team president. “As we continue to strengthen our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, these events will also help us look at various needs from a different perspective and think about ways in which 23XI can continue to be a positive influence off the racetrack.”

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2023, 23XI will feature the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.