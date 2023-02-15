Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule of events

NASCAR’S 75th season officially kicks off this week at Daytona International Speedway. Country music recording artist Dierks Bentley will provide the entertainment Sunday afternoon prior to the running of the historic 65th Daytona 500.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with three wins in this prestigious event (2016, 2019 and 2020). Jimmie Johnson has visited victory lane twice (2006, 2013) as he returns to NASCAR this year on a part-time schedule with Legacy Motor Club. They are joined by drivers Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, and Kevin Harvick, who have one Daytona 500 victory to their credit.

Three active drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series have previous wins heading into the, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, race. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley won the event in 2020 and 2021 and Austin Hill went to victory lane in his rookie season last year with Richard Childress Racing. Jeremy Clements is the defending race winner and will make his 26th career start at Daytona.

In the last six Craftsman Truck Series races at Daytona, there have been six different winners – Kaz Grala, Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith. Four of those drivers are entered in this weekend’s NextEra Energy 250 including Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith, the defending race winner.

Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will also participate in the Truck Series race along with Spire Motorsport’s Corey Lajoie. Travis Pastrana, driving for 23XI and attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500, will join them on the track in the No. 41 Niece Motorsports entry. Pastrana has five previous starts in the series.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, Feb. 16

4 p.m.: Truck Series random drawing for Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

7 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps/150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8:45 p.m. (approx.) Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps/150 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, Feb. 17

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Impound, Groups)

3 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound-Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Race – (Stages 20/40/100 Laps = 250 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,025,847

Saturday, Feb. 18

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound-Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Race (Stages 30/60/120 Laps = 300 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $3,327,595

Sunday, Feb. 19

2:15 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series 65th Daytona 500 (Stages 65/130/200 Laps = 500 Miles) FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $26,934,357