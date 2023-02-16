Blaine Perkins Daytona Preview

Blaine Perkins

No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Venue: Daytona International Speedway

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Track Description: 2.5 mile(s)

Race: 120 Laps/300 Miles

Soak Up The Sun … Blaine Perkins will make his fourth career start (2 Xfinity Series/1 Craftsman Truck Series) at the “World Center of Racing”

“Speed”way Demon: The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has six NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series starts on superspeedways .

New“ish” Kid On The Track: Perkins has declared to run for the NASCAR Xfinity Series “Sunoco Rookie of the Year” Award in the 2023 season. He will be one of 4 confirmed competitors heading into Daytona. With 13 starts in 2021 and 2022, Perkins will bring a good bit of experience to the ROTY battle this season.

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing: “I am beyond excited to get this season started. (Crew Chief) Mike (Hillman Sr) and our guys have been working hard to get us ready for the season. I’m looking forward to strapping into a fast 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevy Camaro. We’re really looking forward to getting to Daytona and starting the season off on the right foot.”

On the Daytona International Speedway:

On racing at Daytona: “Racing at Daytona is always special. As a kid in Bakersfield, I dreamed of someday having an opportunity to race here. I’ve been fortunate enough to compete here a couple of times already in Xfinity and Trucks, but this time just feels different. SS GreenLight has a history of bringing fast cars down to the beach.”

Meet Blaine: Blaine will be making appearances on both Friday and Saturday in Daytona. Catch Blaine at the Adventure Force Kids Zone at the Daytona International Speedway Midway Friday, Feb 17th from 12:30pm to 12:45pm. Blaine will also be appearing at the Chevrolet Display with teammate Gray Gaulding Sat, Feb 18th at 9:45 am.

Follow Blaine Perkins’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).

SS GreenLight Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series History…Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C. ,-based team has made 380 starts with multiple drivers. These include Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

Follow SS GreenLight Racing on Social Media: Keep up with SS GreenLight Racing news, notes, information, exclusive content and much more! visit www.ssgreenlight.com or connect on our social media channels. Follow along on Facebook (SSGreenLightRacing), Twitter (@SSGLR0708), Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and TikTok (SS GreenLight Racing)

SS GreenLight Racing Statistics

About AUTOParkIt.com: AUTOParkit™ offers a viable alternative to new or existing sites that normally doubles the number of cars parked in the same volume of traditional parking and provides it approximately the same cost than a conventional approach. It is more sustainable, faster to build, less expensive to operate, safer for the community and provides a necessary, convenient, alternative to an escalating global problem.

Draft Partner: Perkins will head to Daytona eager to work with new teammate Gray Gaulding as the duo hits the high banks. Gaulding will return to Daytona International Speedway in the 08 Panini Chevrolet.

Card Collector: Heading into Daytona, Blaine Perkins Racing has partnered with Panini America as a Brand Ambassador. Perkins joins SS GreenLight Racing and Panini sponsored teammate Gray Gaulding as a Panini athlete. To start your collection, visit Panini. #whodoyoucollect

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, February 18, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NXS at Daytona live at 4:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the season opening event of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will air on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on FS1.