RFK Announces Partnership with Solo Stove

Solo Stove to Appear on Keselowski’s No. 6 Throughout 2023 Season

CONCORD, N.C. & GRAPEVINE, Texas (Feb. 17, 2023) – Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, has partnered with RFK Racing for the 2023 season and will have associate marks on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Solo Stove team to the RFK family,” said Jacob Wyne, Vice President of Partnership Sales. “They’re a proven and innovative brand, and share the same vision and goals as our team. We’re excited to showcase their brand and products throughout this season on our cars and across our social platforms.”

Solo Stove’s marks will appear on Keselowski’s No. 6 this week at Daytona International Speedway at the 65th annual Daytona 500. They will continue serving in an associate capacity throughout the season, appearing on the No. 6 at select races.

Driven by the mantra ‘creating good’, Solo Stove specializes in smokeless fire pits, camp stoves, brickyard pizza ovens, and grilling accessories designed to help you get in touch with whatever is ‘good’ for you.

“We are looking forward to partnering with RFK Racing for the 2023 season,” said Clint Mickle, President of Solo Stove. “We can’t wait to see Solo Stove on the No. 6 Ford Mustang as it circles the track. Solo Stove has an enthusiastic fan base in the NASCAR community, and we’re excited to support RFK Racing with this partnership.”

Practice sessions continue Friday (5:35 p.m. ET) and Saturday (10:30 a.m. ET) at Daytona, with the weekend culminating with Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR).

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, Solo Brands is a platform for the next generation of digitally-connected, direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that develops and produces lifestyle products to help customers create good moments and lasting memories. Each brand in the Solo Brands portfolio has access to best-in-class fulfillment and operations, digital and technical expertise, and customer service to drive the best customer experience on the internet while giving back to the communities that each brand serves. Current lifestyle brands in the Solo Brands portfolio include Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and ISLE. For more information visit www.solobrands.com.

About Solo Stove

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove designs simple, ingenious solutions to make life easier. For more information about Solo Stove, visit www.SoloStove.com.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.