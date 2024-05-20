JOEY LOGANO SCORES ALL-STAR WIN AT NORTH WILKESBORO

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – May 20, 2024 – Joey Logano won Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, marking his second career All-Star victory and first at North Wilkesboro. Logano becomes the third Ford driver to win multiple All-Star races, joining Davey Allison and Mark Martin. In total, Ford has won the NASCAR All-Star Race 14 times and twice in the last three seasons.

“Congratulations to Roger, Tim, Paul, Joey, Ford Performance, and everyone at Team Penske on the All-Star race win at North Wilkesboro,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse started on the pole and carried that momentum throughout the race for the win. North Wilkesboro brings back a lot of great memories, and to win at this track is special!“

“A lot of fun when you’ve got a car this fast. The Shell-Pennzoil Mustang, it’s just so great to get in Victory Lane. All of our sponsors and everyone who stuck with us to get a win, it feels nice. It’s been a while. I wish it was for points, but a million bucks is still a lot of money and I feel great about that,” commented Logano.

A total of six Ford Performance drivers competed in the All-Star race: Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski, Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Noah Gragson after winning the fan vote.

After starting on the pole, Joey Logano led the entire first 100-lap segment of the race before taking a mandatory 4-tire pit stop under caution. Logano’s team opted for soft tires and won the race off pit road. Logano led all the way through the scheduled caution on lap 150 and opted to stay on track to maintain the lead. At the end of the race, Logano battled the No. 11 car before distancing himself from the field to win. In total, Logano led a record 199 laps of the 200-lap race.

Four Ford Performance drivers finished in the top 10: RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher finished in P3, Team Penke’s Ryan Blaney in P5, and Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell in P9.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway along with the NASCAR Cup Series who takes on the season’s longest race, the Coca Cola 600.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.