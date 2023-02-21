COSTA OIL™ GROWS PARTNERSHIP WITH ELLIS & ALPHA PRIME RACING IN 2023

NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce today that COSTA OIL™ will be the primary sponsor for Ellis in an increased number of races in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The COSTA OIL™ No.43 Chevy will first hit the track this weekend at Auto Club Speedway, the 2-mile oval D-shaped superspeedway in Fontana, CA, for the Production Alliance Group 300.

Costa Kapothanasis, founder and owner of COSTA OIL™, first sponsored Ellis in 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway, a “home race” for both Costa and Ellis. The Costa-sponsored No.45 Chevy team fought to a 20th-place result that day.

COSTA OIL™’s sponsorship of Ellis and the No.43 Alpha Prime Chevy will promote the brand’s wide range of automotive motor oils, oil filters, and additives. The COSTA OIL™ performance auto products are premium products designed for European luxury and sports vehicles. Through its distribution website https://oilq.com, COSTA OIL™ products can be purchased for commercial pricing for the retail consumer.

The COSTA OIL™ No.43 Chevy Camaro is currently scheduled for at least four races in the 2023 season:

● February 18th – Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway

● April 15th – Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway

● April 29th – A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

● July 15th – Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

COSTA OIL™ is widely known for its 10 Minute Oil Change service centers. They are your family-owned option. CEO Costa Kapothanasis founded COSTA OIL™ in 2014 with the vision of creating a model that would allow for sophisticated investors as well as owner-operators to participate in the benefits of the quick lube market. Costa is “the alternative to the traditional cold shoulder quick lube” that is more concerned with upselling you into products you don’t need. The brand prides itself on doing the right thing because it’s the right thing, not for PR purposes. Every quick lube makes the claims Costa makes; however, Costa’s reviews indicate they follow through. Find the nearest location to you at https://costaoils.com/stores/.

IN THEIR WORDS:

QUOTES FROM RYAN ELLIS, BRANDON CORNELIUS, AND DAVID SCHILDHOUSE

“I’m so thankful that Costa returned to our team in 2023. I met him at the beginning of the 2022 season, and he was a motorsports fan but hadn’t been involved in racing with his brand. Working with Costa, his franchisees, and other partners has been an absolute pleasure. He’s become a friend above all else, and his support of my career means a lot to my family and me. To have him come back and increase his amount of races shows his commitment to supporting motorsports, and I hope that fans support COSTA OIL™ so we can continue to work together for years to come,” said Ellis, driver of the No.43 COSTA OIL™ Chevy.

“Being a part of Ryan Ellis’s career and the No.43 car from Alpha Prime Racing has been such an honor for us. The automotive industry and NASCAR go hand in hand, and we believe Ryan is not only a great driver but also a great steward of our brand. His passion for racing and the partnerships with sponsors make every race feel like we are family. It’s a great feeling watching him drive with the Costa Oil logo around the track,” said Brandon Cornelius, Head of Franchise Development at COSTA OIL™.

“We are really pleased to have Costa Oil back with us this season,” said David Schildhouse, Vice President of Alpha Prime Racing. “Seeing a company return for more races as a primary sponsor on our racecars speaks volumes about the progress we’ve made as a team but, more importantly, the value a business can find in supporting motorsports. Costa has stepped up to support Ryan Ellis’ journey towards competing full-time in 2023, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

About COSTA OIL™:

COSTA OIL™s vision is an oil change with no hard selling or feeling like you must prepare for battle before coming in for an oil change. We pride ourselves in our friendly customer service approach to the normally feared task of bringing your vehicle in for an oil change. Our long line of private-label Oils, Filters, and Additives are also available for the DIY vehicle owner. For more information, visit https://costaoils.com.

About Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was initially founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing and has since grown into a three-car Chevrolet team, adding the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2023, primarily piloted by Ryan Ellis.