Monster Brewing Set to Unleash Beast with 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick

The Beast Unleashed Ready to Race NASCAR on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD

Mooresville, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2023) – 23XI Racing announced today that The Beast Unleashed, Monster Brewing’s first malt beverage, will serve as a primary partner with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD team for several races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Monster Brewing will unveil the savage new paint scheme at a special event at Monster’s global headquarters in Corona, Calif., this week, before The Beast Unleashed makes its first appearance on track this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, supporting Reddick in his inaugural season with 23XI Racing.

“I’m really excited to represent The Beast Unleashed on track for the first time ever,” said Reddick. “I’m looking forward to my first year with this team and being a part of a new chapter for 23XI and The Beast Unleashed. I can’t thank our partners like Monster Brewing enough for the support they provide.”

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide our partners with a unique platform to showcase their brands, and this is a great example of that,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “It’s not often you have the opportunity to highlight such an exciting new product and we’re eager to help introduce The Beast Unleashed to NASCAR and all of our fans.”

To “We are psyched to finally unleash The Beast on the world of NASCAR — and we believe Tyler is the man to set it loose,” added Renold Aparicio, VP of Monster Equity Brands at Monster Brewing. “We cannot wait to see them both carve up the track this weekend.”

About The Beast Unleashed

Our original crew has been making drinks for 30+ years now. Our favorite brand, Monster Energy, is about to turn 21. We figured why not celebrate the big day by making an adult beverage? We hit delete on the energy blend, cut out the caffeine and ditched the sugar. We brewed up the smoothest tasting alcohol ever and blended it with our tried and true flavors. Introducing The Beast Unleashed — available in four flavors: Mean Green, White Haze, Peach Perfect and Scary Berries. Get ready to celebrate and don’t be afraid of the big bad beast!

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2023, 23XI features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.