Concerts, Driver Appearances and Military Tributes Highlight Can’t-Miss Fun Ahead of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2024) – NASCAR’s best will descend upon Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day Weekend for the historic 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600, but there’s more than just on-track thrills in store this Friday through Sunday. As race fans gear up for the ultimate test of man and machine, here’s a look at some of the other can’t-miss attractions to enjoy at the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway during the most patriotic race weekend of the year:

Get Into the Groove

Charlotte Motor Speedway will become a one-stop shop for high-energy entertainment as America’s Home for Racing welcomes a truly impressive lineup of concerts to the track throughout the weekend. Hairball will kick off Friday night with a plethora of arena-rock hits before rising country music star Kameron Marlowe heats up the BetMGM Speed Street stage. On Sunday afternoon, the Tim Dugger and Friends Tour will get fans’ motors running as they make a pit-stop at one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races. Finishing the weekend off is GRAMMY-award nominated band Matchbox Twenty, who will fire up the crowd with an electric pre-race concert in the infield just before the Coca-Cola 600 goes green on Sunday.

Headlining the daily musical fun is:

Hairball – Friday, May 24, 2024 / 10:30 p.m. (BetMGM Speed Street)

Kameron Marlowe – Saturday, May 25, 2024 / 8:30 p.m. (BetMGM Speed Street)

Tim Dugger and Friends – Sunday, May 26 / 1:00 p.m. (BetMGM Speed Street)

Matchbox Twenty – Sunday, May 26 / 3:30 p.m. (Infield Pre-Race Stage)

Driver Appearances and More

Fans can fuel up with free coffee during the EchoPark Coffee Cup Series before settling in for an exclusive Q&A session with former Cup Series driver Michael Waltrip on Saturday, then kick Sunday off in style as they eat breakfast provided by Famous Toastery side-by-side with NASCAR driver Michael McDowell.

NASCAR’s home track will once again deliver unique opportunities to interact with drivers as fan favorites Kenny Wallace and John Roberts take the Speed Street Stage for Trackside Live, an entertaining and energetic pre-race show featuring interviews with NASCAR’s top stars. Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley and Chris Buescher are slated to appear on Sunday while Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric take the pre-race stage before the green flag falls.

Salute to Service

As is tradition at the Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway will once again roll out the red carpet for men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces as part of its moving pre-race salute. Highlighting each of the six branches of service, the patriotic homage will feature aerial support by U.S. Army Blackhawks, Howitzer demonstrations and performances of God Bless America, God Bless the USA, and Carolina in My Mind by the 82nd Airborne Division Band. Fans will enjoy a State of Freedom address from Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command and a C-17 flyover from the 145th Airwing of the N.C. Air National Guard, among other patriotic displays.

Tip of the King’s Hat

Richard Petty, NASCAR’s undisputed “King,” will be honored during Friday’s STEAM Expo as the season-long celebration of the Petty Family’s 75th year in NASCAR continues. In conjunction with Legacy Motor Club, 28 one-of-a-kind art installations featuring the likeness of Richard Petty’s iconic cowboy hat are being unveiled at NASCAR facilities across the country, and it’s Charlotte Motor Speedway’s time to shine. The six-foot tall, 1,000-pound fiberglass and concrete statues will become permanent displays at tracks across the country, and will each feature a uniquely personalized tribute to the Petty legacy.

Detailed with photographs of four generations of the Petty family celebrating their victories at Charlotte Motor Speedway, fans can find “The King’s Hat” this weekend near the Legacy Motor Club hauler in Speed Street.

STEAM Expo

The weekend kicks off Friday morning with nearly 1,000 children taking over Speed Street to learn the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) through hands-on activities as Charlotte Motor Speedway looks to build future generations of NASCAR professionals. From Central Piedmont Community College and the U.S. Armed Forces to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the STEAM Expo will feature dozens of vendors and demonstrations for students to learn from industry experts about coding, robotics, fitness and more. The interactive exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and requires advanced registration here.

Camper Appreciation

For the second year in a row, campers and race fans alike will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at their favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams during Saturday morning’s Haulers and Hash Browns parade sponsored by THOR. After staging at zMAX Dragway, the brilliantly colored haulers will make their way through the campground and past Speed Street beginning at 8:15 a.m. before heading to the infield to prepare for an iconic weekend of racing. Guests can end their afternoon with an exclusive concert by bluegrass artist Christian Davis, who will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

In need of a repair or replacement? As the Official RV Partner of Speedway Motorsports, the THOR Family of Companies will provide complimentary mobile service to RVers camping on the Charlotte Motor Speedway grounds from May 23-26. The camper appreciation activities don’t stop there, as THOR will also be leading campground promotions, sweepstakes, RV support, and more throughout the weekend.

Back in the Saddle

Giddy up to the Fan Zone on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. for a special appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdale horses, who will be on site pulling the Budweiser beverage cart alongside a dalmatian and four massive tractor trailers. The iconic horses will remain in Speed Street throughout the afternoon, and fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see these magnificent animals up close before the action on the track begins.

