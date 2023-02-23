Auto Mirror Replacement Company, Burco Inc. Expands Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (February 23, 2023) – The company that is revolutionizing the way a broken vehicle mirror is repaired has signed an extension with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd. The new agreement includes Burco stepping up into a primary sponsorship role.

Spencer Boyd commented on the new deal, “We had a lot of fun together last year. Burco is awesome on social media and I know they cheer for me as loudly as my Mom does. It is so great to see them have their own paint scheme this year and to see their business expanding. They truly do have a great alternative to replacing the entire mirror assembly.”

In case you were wondering, Burco Inc.’s paint scheme does include the phrase ‘Objects in Mirror are Closer Than They Appear.’

“Spencer is our guy!” said President of Burco Inc., Bill Castleberry. “He is a great ambassador for our brand and a completely down to earth individual. NASCAR is a natural fit for us to get the word out about our product and have seen great results since partnering with Spencer last year. We are looking forward to getting to Kansas Speedway!”

Burco Inc. will be the primary sponsor for the May 6, 2023 race at Kansas Speedway and again be the rear view mirror sponsor for every race this season.

Burco, Inc. was founded in 1979 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Their fully functional manufacturing and warehousing facility supplies over 4,500 mirror glass and related products to various automotive and consumer markets. They are also an original equipment supplier to various specialty mirror head manufacturers.

Burco’s Redi Cuts® and Redi-Set-Go™ automotive mirror replacement product lines were originally created to make it simpler for industry professionals to replace mirrors without having to cut custom shapes, hence the name “Redi Cuts.” Burco mirror replacements continue to be used and trusted by glass professionals throughout North America.