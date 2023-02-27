Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedco Ford Team

Las Vegas 200 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford team head back to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ready to seek vengeance. The team remembers finishing second last year in the race, but later disqualified after a lugnut penalty.

It was a lone blemish on their 2022 season and one they want to correct Friday night.

Friday’s action begins with practice at 1:35 p.m. PT with qualifying following at 2:05 p.m. PT. The race will take place live on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. PT.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After starting off the season with a season-opening checkered at the Daytona International Speedway, Smith and the No. 38 Speedco team want to continue the year with another win as they trek towards a second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship.

The team is fourth in regular season points and leads the playoff standings.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“The energy around the shop after Daytona has been great. It is not just the truck team, but everyone at Front Row Motorsports has felt the success of another Daytona victory.

“Now we look ahead to Las Vegas. We’ve been working hard to get this truck ready for Friday night. Zane, myself, and this crew really want this one after last year. We want to execute and give Zane the opportunity to be aggressive. We do not want to have any mistakes.

“Our expectation every race is to win. We have a great driver and crew. We know how to get it done. Daytona was the start we wanted and now we have to keep it going.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“It’s a long season, but we’re off to a great start. Just like last season, it feels good. The team worked hard during the offseason and it was rewarded at Daytona.

“But Vegas, we have some unfinished business there. It was frustrating leaving there with a penalty last year. Everyone on the team wants to get this win. We were fast last year and I hope we can make up for last year.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.