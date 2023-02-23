Search
John Hunter Nemechek Returns to NCTS with TRICON at Las Vegas

Thirteen-Time Truck Series Winner Joins Team for Two-Race Foray

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 23, 2023) — TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced this afternoon that NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek will join its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) lineup for the series’ next two events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nemechek returns to the Truck Series having been a consistent threat to win over the course of his 147 NCTS starts, tallying 13 victories, four top-10 points finishes and a round of four playoff appearance across four full-time seasons.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native will be the second Xfinity Series regular to fill in behind the wheel of the No. 17 as fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith piloted the Tundra to a 14th-place finish in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The 25-year-old will carry sponsorship from longtime partner Berry’s Manufacturing at Las Vegas, while sponsorship and paint scheme details for Atlanta will be revealed at a later date.

The Truck Series will take the green flag Friday, March 3, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Coverage is set to air at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

﻿About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization. Under ownership by former NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.



