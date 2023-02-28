Dallara Supporting INDY NXT by Firestone with New Awards Package

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023) – Dallara, the exclusive chassis manufacturer for INDY NXT by Firestone since 2002, will continue its strong support of INDYCAR’s development series with a robust contingency awards package for the 2023 season.

The 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season starts March 3-5 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding in St. Petersburg, Florida. The race starts at 9:50 a.m. ET Sunday, March 5, with live coverage on Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

“Dallara has been a steadfast partner of INDYCAR’s top development series for more than two decades, and we’re grateful for this meaningful enhancement package for our teams and drivers,” INDY NXT Director Levi Jones said. “This unique program is tailored toward promoting continued skills growth for the future stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which matches the goal of the series perfectly.”

The 2023 prize package blends parts support and skills development for INDY NXT drivers and teams, including:

•A $10,000 credit for parts and services to the highest-finishing INDY NXT by Firestone championship driver participating in the Dallara contingency program.

•A full-day simulator session for the highest-finishing driver in the INDY NXT by Firestone season standings participating in the program.

•A half-day simulator session for the second- and third-place finishing drivers in the season standings participating in the program.

Dallara is developing a social media program to promote its INDY NXT by Firestone contingency award program and the Italian manufacturer’s partnership with the series.

Drivers become eligible for the Dallara contingency awards package by promoting Dallara’s involvement in the sport a number of times per season on their social media channels, including Dallara social tags.

This program deepens Dallara’s commitment to INDYCAR as the exclusive chassis manufacturer and supplier for INDY NXT by Firestone and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“We are thrilled to offer this INDY NXT award to the series,” Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti said. “There are only three Dallara professional driving simulators in the world, and one of them is located at our U.S. headquarters in Speedway. This award aims to provide a great resource and training tools for INDYCAR’s developmental series.

“Thank you to INDY NXT by Firestone for this opportunity. Best of luck to all the drivers as they kick off their season this weekend.”