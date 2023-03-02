ENVIROXSTREAM TO SPONSOR COREY LAJOIE, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS THREE TIMES IN 2023

CONCORD, N.C. (March 2, 2023) – Spire Motorsports announced today EnviroXstream, a safe, yet extremely powerful plant based, non-toxic, all-purpose cleaner/degreaser, will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie in three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races in 2023, beginning with Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In addition to the Pennzoil 400, EnviroXstream will be featured as the primary partner aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevy for next weekend’s United Rentals 500K at Phoenix Raceway and at the July 30 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

“We fully expect that our relationship with Spire Motorsports will greatly strengthen our ongoing efforts within automotive-related verticals, as well as within industries far removed from motorsports, both industrial and retail,” said EnviroXstream Interim CEO, Douglas Martin. “Our team continues to be optimistic about our EnviroXstream prospects going into 2023.”

LaJoie is currently 13th in the NCS points standings and has earned 16th and 14th-place finishes, respectively to open the 2023 season. The Concord, N.C., veteran racer has logged 10 total Cup Series starts at LVMS and calls last March’s 15th-place finish a career best at the 1.5-mile oval.

“It’s pretty exciting to partner with a company like EnviroXstream during this early west coast swing,” said LaJoie. “It’s a west coast company so it’s always fun to race close to a sponsor’s home base. We’ve had a solid start to the season. We’ll keep working hard, keep stacking pennies over the next couple weekends and hopefully keep the positive momentum rolling. We had a great weekend at Auto Club Speedway and, from a competition perspective, Vegas is a lot of fun. We’ll keep doing our thing and hopefully put together another solid run.”

The Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The third of 36 points races on 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About EnviroXstream …

EnviroXstream is a plant-based, non-toxic, safe, yet extremely powerful, cleaner/degreaser technology that expedites the natural bio-degradation process of hydrocarbons and other compounds. EnviroXstream is currently a California South Coast AQMD-Certified Clean Air Solvent (CAS) and, in the past, has been, an EPA-designated Safer Choice product. A CAS Certificate product, like EnviroXstream, is a water-based solvent containing no more than 25 grams per liter Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) with the remainder being water. Such a product is one that is used to perform solvent cleaning, finishing or surface preparation operations or activities. AQMD CAS Certificate products help reduce air pollution. [Source: www.aqmd.gov]. EnviroXstreamTM distinguishes itself by its efficacy, which is buttressed by its “green” credentials.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR® Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.