Hollywood Star Simu Liu to Super-Charge Season Opener

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, March 3, 2023) – Simu Liu, the groundbreaking star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag of the season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race Sunday, March 5.

The live telecast of the race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, will start at noon ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes on Universo.

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, actor Channing Tatum and many others.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses. The race for the championship begins this weekend on the sunny city streets of St. Petersburg.

Liu made history as the lead of the first Asian-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which earned him the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star.

For five seasons, Liu starred in the CBC/Netflix comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” which won the ACTRA Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in 2017 and was also nominated for the same award in 2018.

He most recently completed production on Greta Gerwig’s feature “Barbie” for Warner Bros. opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and will next star alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Arthur the King” and on the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller “One True Loves” opposite Phillipa Soo.

Liu’s New York Times best-selling memoir, “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story,” was released by Harper Collins last May. He also was named as one of “The World’s Most Influential People” in June 2022 by TIME magazine.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

