The KJ Today Show Announced As Season-Long Supporter Of Zachary Tinkle For The ARCA Menards East Series

SPEEDWAY, IN (March 7, 2023) – Zachary Tinkle Racing announces The KJ Today Show, a fun positive show with celebrities, pop culture, pets, and fun games, as a supporter for the duration of the 2023 ARCA Menards East Series season. KJ McGlinn’s logo featuring herself and her mascot cat, Grayson, will be represented on the car for the full season.

After thinking about how much life has transformed the past couple years thanks to many supporters, Tinkle designated the rear door area of his race car for avid supporters of his racing and charity efforts through the Zachary Tinkle Foundation.

Tinkle reflected, “The past couple years have been a huge reminder to me that relationships are the most important things in life and business. Ever since meeting KJ a couple years ago, she and her team have been some of my most enthusiastic supporters — especially of my passion for pets with the Racing for Rescues initiative. I can’t put into words how much it means to have her and Grayson coming along for the ride all season long.”

McGlinn commented, “From the moment we met, I admired Zachary’s passion, not just for racing but for making a difference, especially for pets. The KJ Today Show is honored to partner with Zachary Tinkle Racing for this upcoming season as we bring positive vibes to the community of racing, pets and beyond together!”

Tinkle’s first race of the season will be on March 25, 2023 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. More supporter announcements will be made at later dates.

About The KJ Today Show / KJ Media

KJ McGlinn, founder of the KJ Media Company is a long time trusted media personality, TV producer, entrepreneur and mildly obsessed but not crazy cat expert.

After spending 13 years as the co-host for the award-winning Smiley Morning Show, KJ is no stranger to using her voice to better her community. As the host of the positively fun, KJ TODAY Show, now in it’s second season, KJ puts a positive spotlight on pop culture, people to know and pets. She is the Kitty Correspondent for the nationally syndicated Pet Pals TV and author of the book, Raised by Cats: Behind the Mic and the Meows which immediately became an Amazon #1 New Release.

Established in 2017, the KJ Media Company creates positive stories for people and pets. The company is home to multiple original TV, radio and podcast shows as well providing media and marketing services for business looking to tell their own positive story. Find out more about the KJ Media Company at KJontheair.com and follow KJ’s social accounts here: kjonsocial.com

About Zachary Tinkle

Zachary Tinkle is a professional race car driver in NASCAR®’s ARCA Menards series competing for the ARCA Menards East title in the #11 car for Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing. Tinkle’s accomplishments include two late model championships in 2019 at Anderson Speedway (along with Rookie of the Year) and in the CRA Series. His positive attitude has also won him Most Popular Driver and Sportsman of the Year honors. Through the Zachary Tinkle Foundation, he supports pets, vets, and other need that needs to be met.