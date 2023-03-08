Weekend schedule for Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend while the Camping World Truck Series is off until March 18 at Atlanta Speedway. The ARCA Menards Series will kickstart the racing action with the General Tire 150 at 8 p.m. Friday night.

Chase Elliott is recovering from a broken left tibia he sustained in a snowboarding incident and JR Motorsports driver, Josh Berry, will fill in as the relief driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at all of the oval tracks. IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car driver, Jordan Taylor, is slated to drive the No. 9 at Circuit of The Americas. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe won his first Cup Series race last spring at the 1-mile track and is the defending race winner.

Drivers to watch during the Xfinity United Rentals 200 at Phoenix include Austin Hill who has been on a hot streak with two wins in three events this season and Cup Series regular Kyle Busch.

Busch will make his second Xfinity start this season at Phoenix and is currently tied with Mark Martin for the most Xfinity Series wins at a single track. Busch has 11 wins at Phoenix and Martin won 11 races at Rockingham Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 10

5 p.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV

6 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Impound, Timed, All Entries – No TV

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – All Entries – FS2

7:40 p.m.: ARCA Driver Intros

8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150 (150 Laps, 150 Miles) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 11

12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

Impound: Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, All Entries – FS1

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound

Group A & B, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4 p.m.: Xfinity Driver Intros

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

Stages end on Laps 45/90/200 – 200 miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,385,615

Post Xfinity Series race – NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 12

3 p.m.: Cup Driver Intros

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500

Stages end on Laps 60/185/312 – 312 miles

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $7,453,660

Post Cup Series race – NASCAR Press Pass

