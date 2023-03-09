RFK Racing Announces Multi-Year Collaborative Partnership with Industry Leader Racing Force Group

RFK Teams to Utilize OMP Racewear and Bell Helmets While Working Towards the Next Generation of Racing Gear

CONCORD, N.C. (March 9, 2023) – RFK Racing and the Racing Force Group have announced a multi-year collaborative partnership, that will see the team work exclusively with the industry leader in motorsports safety products.

“We share a commitment to innovating together to create the next generation of racing gear,” said Brad Keselowski, who will also sport OMP gear throughout the season. “It’s always a pleasure to work with like-minded people in pushing the envelope in everything we do in racing — including keeping safety No. 1 in mind, along with maintaining style and comfort at the same time.”

RFK’s teams will utilize OMP’s firesuits throughout the season as the only Cup Series team in the garage to be fully outfitted by OMP. Keselowski will wear OMP’s racewear throughout the season, while he and teammate Chris Buescher will be outfitted by Bell Helmets, the leading manufacturer in helmet safety and design in motorsports.

“Racing Force is honored and excited to partner with RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski to develop racing safety equipment, purpose-built for use in NASCAR by drivers and crews under the OMP brand,” said Kyle Kietzmann, Racing Force USA, Inc. Co-CEO. “RFK and Racing Force share the same commitment and passion for innovation and the application of technology to enhance safety and maximize performance.

“We look forward to a successful and collaborative partnership with RFK in 2023 and beyond to develop advanced safety equipment to provide protection and help the team perform at the highest level possible in one of the most demanding forms of motorsports in the world.”

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About RACING Force Group

Racing Force is the leading motorsports safety products group with the most advanced and comprehensive range of protection and performance products used worldwide by top professionals, amateur athletes, race teams and car manufacturers with products sold under brands such as OMP, Bell Helmets, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit. The group is based on 3 different continents: Ronco Scrivia (headquarters) and Pisa in Italy, Sakhir in Bahrain, and Miami in the USA. Today, products under the Group’s brands can be found in all world championships of car and kart racing. More information about Racing Force Group is available at www.racingforce.com, as well as on www.ompracing.com, www.bellracing.com and www.racingspirit.com.