Dirt Racing Superstar, Jonathan Davenport, to Drive for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions at Bristol Dirt Race

Davenport will pilot Kaulig Racing’s No. 13 Camaro with long-time partner Nutrien Ag Solutions

LEXINGTON, N.C. (March 9, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announced today Jonathan Davenport, Dirt Late Model racing star, will pilot the No. 13 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 9. Davenport, nicknamed as ‘Superman’ for his accomplishments in the dirt world, will make his NASCAR touring series debut at Bristol.

Known for his success, Davenport secured 24-wins in 2022 in super dirt late models. His strong season and earnings made him notorious for collecting a record-breaking $1,002,022 at Eldora. He also won the XR Super Series by 297 points to former World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series champion Shane Clanton.

The 39-year-old driver from Blairsville, Georgia, has two years of experience on ‘Bristol Dirt’. He’s recorded two top five and three top-10 finishes during the XR Super Series Bristol Dirt Nationals in late March and early April in 2022. In April, Davenport held off a hard-charging Kyle Larson to record his second win in as many years on the high-banked, half-mile oval, as his first Bristol win with the World of Outlaws.

Davenport plans to add the NASCAR Cup Series to his already stellar resume with his venture to drive the Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing, expressed his excitement on Davenport joining the team.

“Jonathan Davenport is an all time favorite of mine because of how well he has done in his dirt racing career. I’m super excited to have his side of dirt racing intermix with NASCAR and see what he can do in one of our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets. He’s a great guy, a great racer and we’re looking forward to making our relationship with Nutrien Ag Solutions deeper.”

Davenport, Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions have been working on this activation since 2022.

“This is literally a dream come true for me. I’ll get to race against the best race car drivers in the world and will get to do it at one of my favorite tracks (Bristol Motor Speedway),” Davenport said. “I have a lot to learn but have two great teammates in AJ (Allmendinger) and Justin (Haley) to learn from. We started working on this last October during the ROVAL weekend in Charlotte and to see it come to fruition is absolutely amazing.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions has been a partner with Kaulig Racing since 2019.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this pairing with Jonathan Davenport and Kaulig Racing to represent Nutrien Ag Solutions,” said David Elser, Senior Vice President of Retail North America at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “He connects well with the grass roots racing family and our growers. We are excited to see him represent our brand and share this experience with our dirt racing fanbase for this special weekend of racing. We look forward to cheering him and the team on all weekend along with our partner AJ Allmendinger.”

Davenport’s first time on track for his NASCAR dirt debut weekend will be Friday, April 7 during NCS Practice for the Food City Dirt Race.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions:

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company, pro﻿viding full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. Nutrien Ag Solutions helps growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith.

To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.