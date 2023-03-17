NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Atlanta Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Fr8 208

Date: Saturday, March 18

Venue: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Track Description: 1.5-mile

Race: 135 laps / 207.9 miles

Peach State Statistics … Deep in Varsity and Braves country, NASCAR returns to the ‘Peach State,’ with the Atlanta Motor Speedway completing a repaving of its surface and a reconfiguration in 2021 that created a superspeedway. This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will have the same tire set-up as they previously ran at the track during the 2022 season.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 19th speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“Pumped to take a purpose-built Chevrolet Silverado RST to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team is excited to be going back to the newest ‘superspeedway’ on the schedule. The racing there has been tight across all three series last year and with a year and more data to provide insight, it should be even more exciting this year.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Atlanta Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Ga., -facility.

The organization posted a team best finish of 10th-place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous

starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average

starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3.

Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports … Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2.

Catch the Action … The Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:30 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will air on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 17.