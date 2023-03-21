Search
SS GreenLight Racing/Blaine Perkins Part Ways

By Official Release

March 21st, 2023 – For Immediate Release: SS GreenLight Racing announced Tuesday that the organization and Blaine Perkins, driver of the 07 Chevrolet, have mutually parted ways effective immediately. The team, which has had a disappointing start to the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season, is coming off of its best finish of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Carson Hocevar, driver of the Niece Motorsports no.42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will attempt to make his Xfinity Series debut at the 3.42 mile road course in Austin, TX.

“Obviously we are disappointed with how the season has started,” said team owner Bobby Dotter “But after talking with Blaine and his group, we feel that it is in the best interest of all parties involved to mutually part ways, and work to build some momentum heading into the next few weeks. We are extremely grateful for Carson, Al (Niece) and everyone involved in this decision, helping us move swiftly as the 07 team prepares for this weekend.”

