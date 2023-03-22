JR Motorsports — NXS COTA Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Circuit of the Americas

RACE: Pit Boss 250 (46 laps / 156.86 miles)

DATE: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer returns to Circuit of the Americas for only his second start at the 3.41-mile road-course. In this event last season, Mayer finished fifth, which qualified him for his first career Dash 4 Cash race.

• The young driver has nine starts on road courses and has secured one top-five and five top-10 finishes on such tracks.

• Crew chief Mardy Lindley has achieved three career roadcourse wins, most recently as crew chief for Kyle Busch last season at Sonoma Raceway in the Truck Series.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry’s lone start at COTA came last year, and the Tennessee native finished 27th after being involved in an opening-lap incident.

• In seven starts on road courses in his NXS career, Berry has a pair of top-five finishes and five top 10s.

• Berry’s top-five results came in the NXS debut at Portland (fourth) and at Road America (third) last season.

• This weekend’s event is the qualifier for the opening round of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash. Berry won the bonus in 2021 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Char-Broil Grills Chevrolet

• Brandon Jones has made 31 career starts on road courses in the NXS and has recorded five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. His best finish of second came at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2020.

• Jones has a victory on a road course in his career. The 26-year-old won at Watkins Glen International during an ARCA Menards Series race last season. He started second and led the most important lap – the last one – to claim the victory.

• Jones has made two starts at the 3.41-mile Austin road course, with a best finish of 17th coming in the inaugural race in 2021.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In two previous starts at COTA in the NXS, Justin Allgaier has scored a best finish of third, coming in this event in 2021.

• In 44 career starts on road courses in the NXS, the Illinois native has earned three wins, 13 top fives and 26 top 10s.

• Two of Allgaier’s three road course victories in the NXS have come with JRM (Mid-Ohio and Road America – 2018).

• Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro will have a different look for thisweekend. As one of two BRANDT Chevrolets on the road course at COTA, the JRM driver’s paint scheme will have a white base with the familiar bright red accents.

• For the third consecutive season, Miguel Paludo makes his return to JRM behind the wheel of the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.

• This marks the first of three starts this season for the NovaPrata, Brazil native in the No. 88. Paludo will also be running at the inaugural street course event in Chicago and the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

• In six previous starts for JRM, Paludo has scored two top 10s, with a best finish of seventh coming at the Daytona Road Course in 2021.

Driver Quotes

“I am pretty excited to get back to COTA this weekend. We had a really good run there last year that qualified us for the Dash 4 Cash that we were able to win the following week. I am confident that my No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team will bring a fast car to our first road course of the year and hopefully we will be able to contend for the win.” – Sam Mayer

“This is a big weekend at COTA for us and BRANDT Professional Agriculture. To be able to welcome Miguel (Paludo) back in the No. 88 with BRANDT is really special. Hopefully we can give Rick (Brandt) a good show and come away with a one-two finish. The last couple weeks didn’t go as we had hoped, but this No. 7 group is resilient and I know that we will be strong this weekend.” – Justin Allgaier

“Road courses were very important to our team last season, points-wise. I’ve had solid runs at most of the ones we’ve run on. Last year at COTA, we got into trouble on the first lap and did some damage to the Tire Pros Chevrolet, but we rallied and earned stage points despite that. I’m looking for good things this weekend with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the team.” – Josh Berry

“This Menards/Char-Broil Grills team has had speed all season, we just don’t have the results to show for it. These guys have built great cars in the past for COTA and we have been in the sim working hard preparing for this weekend. Hopefully we can go out and have a good run and be there when it matters.” – Brandon Jones

“I can’t thank Rick (Brandt), and everyone at JR Motorsports enough for the opportunity to come back this year and drive this No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We were able to get a top-10 finish here last year, and I know that we can improve on that once we hit the track this weekend. I can’t wait to get out there and contend for the win, especially with our BRANDT teammate Justin (Allgaier).” – Miguel Paludo

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at COTA: JR Motorsports has competed at the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas a combined nine times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts, the organization has recorded three top fives and four top 10s. The best finish for JRM came during the inaugural race in 2021 with Justin Allgaier racing to a third-place finish.

• Souvenir Rig Autograph Session: All five JRM drivers will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/Legacy M.C. souvenir trailer at COTA on Saturday, March 26 from 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. local time.

• Chevy Display: JRM drivers will be appearing at the Team Chevy display located in the COTA fan zone on Saturday at the following times:

• Justin Allgaier/Miguel Paludo: 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. local time

• Brandon Jones: 11:45 p.m. – 12 p.m.

• Josh Berry: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

• Sam Mayer: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

• Start No. 500 for Allgaier: This weekend in COTA marks the 500th career start for Justin Allgaier across NASCAR’s three major touring series. In totality, Allgaier has made eight starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 410 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 81 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.