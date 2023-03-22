Carson Hocevar – XPEL 225 Race Advance

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas (42 Laps / 143.22 Miles)

Saturday, March 24 | Austin, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com



Atlanta Recap: From his fifth-place starting position, Carson Hocevar would run inside the top-ten for a majority of Saturday’s 135-lap race. But, an accident on lap 123 involving himself as well as a few others would ultimately end his day in 31st.

Hocevar on Atlanta: “We were able to show lots of speed on Saturday, just weren’t able to get the finish this Worldwide Express team deserves. So far this season, we’ve shown our pace and I’m excited to show how good our Niece Motorsports team can be in COTA.”

Hocevar at COTA: Hocevar is just one of five active Truck Series competitors to finish inside the top-ten at COTA in both trips to the road course. His average starting position at the track is 11.5 with an average finish of 7.5.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at COTA: “Both times we’ve ran at COTA, we’ve been able to finish inside the top-ten which is great for my confidence going into the race. The field is going to have some Cup Series drivers and I’m looking forward to learning from them and hopefully driving past them when it counts.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.