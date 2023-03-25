GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Circuit Of The Americas

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 8TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: 5TH

Post-Race Quote: “A little bit of a frustrating day, we had higher expectations leaving the track here yesterday at COTA. I feel like we had a potential to be in the top-five speed wise with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. Little by little, we slowed down a bit. It went from being able to attack the braking zones, but we lacked a little bit of forward drive, and the driver was giving up a little bit in one segment. Overall, just kind of tried to make the most of it. The strategy ended up not working out for us. We kind of gave up the stage points and track position. Overall, we were good enough to come from 21st on the restart to finish 12th. We probably had a 10th place truck, so we are definitely looking for more at our next road course outing. A little disappointing, but proud of everyone’s effort at GMS Racing.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 13TH

POINTS: 20TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a decent day with our Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet. I really set us behind with exceeding the track limits there in the esses early on and kind of got it back. I thought I had flat spotted the tires after that. We lost some track position, but it kind of ended up working out at the end. It would have been so much cooler if I didn’t kind of put us behind the eight ball with tires. Nonetheless, we were finally able to be good and put together a day here in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. We will go to Texas and continue on this five-week stretch with our GMS Racing team.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Dell Children’s Medical Center / Nyle Maxwell Supercenter Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 36TH

FINISH: 18TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was good to pass all those trucks with the limited amount of practice that we had due to our issues we had. I was just trying to get a feel for the racetrack there in the beginning and get to work on our truck a little bit. We fought the handling just a little bit, but overall we had an okay day. To pass 18 trucks after starting last is nothing to hang our heads on. Thank you to Nyle Maxwell Supercenter, Dell Children’s Medical Center, Helm, and everyone at GMS Racing for their support this weekend.”

