Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Richmond Raceway, all in the 2022 NCS season.

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1

Chandler Smith will be making his NCS debut Sunday at Richmond Raceway in the Toyota Owners 400.

Smith previously attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500.

“I’m extremely excited to make my first Cup start on Sunday at Richmond. It’s honestly a dream come true, and I can’t thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice enough for putting their faith in me. Richmond is one of those tracks I picked to race at in Cup this year because I feel like we have a solid shot to make an impact there. I love short track racing. It’s what I grew up around, and I feel like it’s my best type of track.” – Chandler Smith on Richmond Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 24 NCS starts at Richmond Raceway, earning three top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger’s first NCS start with Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway was 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400, where he finished 27th.

“Richmond is a challenging short track. It’s very slick and hard on tires. We are working hard to make our short track program better and this will be a good test to see what we have.” – AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Richmond Raceway in the NCS.

Haley’s best finish came last year in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400, where he finished 21st.

“Richmond is a challenging racetrack. There’s a lot of racing grooves on the track, which makes it fun. It was one of my best tracks in the Xfinity Series, but we have struggled a bit in the Cup Series with our short track program. Hopefully we can take some of the stuff we learned at Phoenix and apply it here.” – Justin Haley on Richmond Raceway

ToyotaCare 250

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 19 starts at Richmond Raceway in the NXS.

The team has earned five top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and led 187 laps at Richmond.

Derek Kraus, No. 10 International Order of T. Roosevelt Chevrolet Camaro

Kraus will make his NXS debut with Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250.

“I am really looking forward to making my Xfinity debut this weekend at Richmond with Kaulig Racing. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, so I am excited to put all of the things I’ve learned from studying and sim to work. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice enough for the opportunity to make my first start in the series with them.” – Derek Kraus on Richmond Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives, five top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 8.5 in his six NXS starts at Richmond Raceway.

He has led 102 laps at Richmond Raceway.

Hemric will be one of four drivers competing for Dash4Cash

“Richmond is without a doubt one of my favorite race tracks on our schedule! I love all the character this track has, and the opportunity that comes with a worn out surface like Richmond. Being a day race only amplifies these opportunities. Everyone going there is going to be slipping and sliding around all day, and hopefully we can do all of that just a little bit better than everyone else and give ourselves a chance at a race win and a 100k bonus thanks to Xfinity and the Dash4Cash program.” – Daniel Hemric on Richmond Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith recorded one win and two top-fives in three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

He will make his first NXS start at the short track this weekend in the ToyotaCare 250.

“I’m really excited to get back to short track racing this weekend at Richmond. Finishing 12th on the road course at COTA was a decent result after a hard day’s work, but it’s nice to know we’re heading back to ovals for a bit now. I’ve had a lot of success in the past few years at Richmond, and I hope we can get some momentum rolling again before our off-weekend.” – Chandler Smith on Richmond Raceway



