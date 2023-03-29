TOYOTA LAUNCHES SUPRA SHOWDOWN PROGRAM FOR SELECT NHRA EVENTS

POMONA, Calif. (March 29, 2023) – Toyota, the official car of the NHRA, is pleased to unveil their new at track program, the Supra Showdown, this weekend at the Winternationals at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip.

“After a stellar debut season with the Toyota GR Supra Funny Car on track, we look forward to showcasing the Toyota GR Supra in the Supra Showdown at select events this season,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We think this is a great way to engage the fans and highlight the Supra’s performance as the fans prepare for the exciting NHRA action on track.”

The Supra Showdown will feature two identical Toyota GR Supras making passes down iconic dragstrips across the country as part of NHRA national events. Toyota will pit its Top Fuel drivers against its Funny Car drivers in each race and keep a season-long tally on round wins to establish a team winner. The finale will take place in Charlotte in the fall, where Toyota will donate to the charities aligned with the winning team and drivers. For the 2023 season, Team Top Fuel drivers will compete for Matco Tools for a Cause (AB Motorsports), Wyakin Foundation (Davis Motorsports), Feeding America (Kalitta Motorsports) and East Texas Treatment Center (Torrence Racing). The Team Toyota Funny Car drivers will compete for A Soldier’s Child Foundation (Ron Capps Motorsports), Feeding America (Kalitta Motorsports) and Austin Pets Alive (DC Motorsports).

The Supra Showdown will provide fan engagement opportunities with the on-track racing action at races in Pomona, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Chicago, Bristol and Sonoma, before the finale at the fall Countdown race at zMax Dragway. When the Toyota GR Supras are not racing on track, they will be featured at the Toyota Racing Experience fan display in the NHRA midway.

Toyota is coming off another stellar season in NHRA action as Ron Capps delivered a Funny Car championship in his first season with the Toyota GR Supra, while all five Toyota’s Top Fuel drivers scored top-10 finishes in the season-long point standings – highlighted by Antron Brown’s runner-up finish. For the 2023 NHRA season, Toyota will continue to support Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley, Brown, Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and Steve Torrence, along with Funny Car’s Capps, Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd as Toyota plans to secure its latest drag racing milestone – its 200th NHRA victory – this year.

