NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Texas Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Saturday, April 1

Venue: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 167 laps / 250.5 miles

Returning America’s Auto Auction … America’s Auto Auction, a full-service used vehicle auction services provider that facilitates the wholesale remarketing of used vehicles for B2B customers, which delivers a critical liquidity function to enable the used car sales ecosystem, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, for the Texas Motor Speedway for the third consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) season.

America’s Auto Auction has physical auction sites across 18 states as well as on digital platforms, including 11 sites in Texas (Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, North Houston). For more information on America’s Auto Auction visit www.americasautoauction.com.

The Great American Speedway Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the Texas Motor Speedway. The Pittsburgh, Pa.-native made his series track debut at Texas Motor Speedway located in ‘No Limits, Texas’, on June 12, 2021.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 21st speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts on speedways.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Texas Motor Speedway:

“We’ll be in Texas two weeks in a row for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I am really happy to be going back to an intermediate track this week. The No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST had a lot of speed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and so should lend itself to be quick this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway. Our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST will be sporting a new but still familiar paint scheme with returning partner America’s Auto Auction. We would love to have a great showing for the Texas-based company.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Texas Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd, 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Texas Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of fifth-place with driver Austin Hill on November 2, 2018.

The 31 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, which has varied high banking and a dogleg frontstretch, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 20.7.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 418 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

Catch the Action … The SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 4:00 p.m. (ET).