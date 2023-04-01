Toyota Racing – NCTS Texas Post-Race Report – 04.01.23

FRIESEN SCORES SEASON-BEST FINISH IN TEXAS

Three Tundras earn top-10 finishes in wild end to Truck Series event

FORT WORTH (April 1, 2023) – Stewart Friesen (third) led Toyota in the Truck Series race on Saturday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. Tundra driver Dean Thompson was involved in an on-track accident on lap 144. He is awake and alert and is currently being transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for further evaluation.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 5 of 23 – 167 Laps, 250.5 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Carson Hocevar*

2nd, Chase Purdy*

3rd, STEWART FRIESEN

4th, Ty Majeski*

5th, Jake Garcia*

7th, COREY HEIM

8th, RYAN VARGAS

24th, TAYLOR GRAY

26th, TYLER ANKRUM

27th, TANNER GRAY

28th, DEAN THOMPSON

29th, ARMANI WILLIAMS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Ferris Commercial Mowers Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you summarize your day?

“Disappointing. We had a shot to win there at the end. The whole Halmar/Ferris team did a great job getting us fixed up – we were really bad tight and came from 11th or 12th that last segment and had a chance at them. I’m proud of Blake (Bainbridge, crew chief) – he made some really good adjustments there in the end. Just bummed. We had a shot. I guess that is all you can ask for. That was my worst fear – was not getting a good enough start with the 2 (Nick Sanchez). He kept asking me to push him and I’m like if you get in the zone and we both go good together, we can link up a little bit further down into (turn) one. We just didn’t get clean enough – I didn’t get a clean enough start. I let Carson (Hocevar) jump underneath and then it was just hold to the wood and try for everything we could get. Thanks to TRD. Big thanks to Chris Larsen. It is pretty cool to start this run with Ferris here with a top-five. Not what we came here for, but it is a start in the right direction. We are on to Bristol next week.”

