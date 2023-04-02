GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “I’d say we had a pretty decent day overall. I felt good about the grip we had this morning in practice. I felt like we wanted the track to be hot and slick and that’s what it was the first part of the race. The first stint we were able to move up some and then something happened after that first caution. I was hanging on until we had that competition caution. We fought hard the whole day, and got ourselves in position at the end. I feel like Jeff made the right call on the last pitstop. I was kind of holding back on some of those other pitstops, but he definitely made the right call on that last pit stop.

We had a top-five truck there at the end and finally to able drive up to fifth, and just got caught in a bunch of craziness on those last few restarts. We ended up going to the top in turns three and four, it got loose under us, and had it saved and then somebody hit us. It destroyed the truck. It was an unfortunate end to things. It was unfortunate in the beginning too, but we had a truck that had some speed. We had a couple little nuances that we need to figure out. I appreciate the guys keeping on working. It’s been a little bit frustrating the past couple weeks. We will be ready for Bristol.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 15TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: “Our day here at Texas started out decently. We were just biding our time there, and I just kind of got out of the groove in turns one and two. I lost a handful of spots and a lap later got put in the fence in turns three and four, so that just kind of put us behind on the eight ball. We still salvaged a 19th place finish I believe and that’s okay, but definitely not what we wanted. It’s a testament to everyone on my No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet team, just to not give up and keep fighting because it kind of takes wind out of ourselves when that happens early on. We’re just gonna keep on digging and finish out these last two weeks of this stretch strong.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 KIX Country 98.7 / Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 25TH

POINTS: 21ST

Post-Race Quote: “Overall just a tough day for us at Texas. We had some bad luck with getting grass on the nose, and it forced us to pit from overheating early in the race. It was just a battle the rest of the way. I can’t thank KIX Country, Champion Container, and all of our partners enough for their support. My guys on the No. 43 team gave it their best effort and we will fight onwards to Bristol.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.