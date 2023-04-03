Buescher Finishes 30th at Richmond

Castrol Ford Endures Long Afternoon despite Solid Starting Position

RIDGEWAY, Va. (April 2, 2023) – Chris Buescher’s afternoon at Richmond Raceway started well as the Castrol Ford began the day inside the top-10, but troubles throughout the 400-lap race put him 30th at the checkered flag.

Inclement weather on Saturday forced practice and qualifying to be cancelled with the NASCAR rulebook determining the starting lineup – in this case slotting Buescher seventh in the No. 17. Buescher ran 13th at the time of the planned, competition caution at lap 30, and went on to finish the opening stage in 23rd.

From there his luck turned south as he took the Castrol Ford to pit road late in the stage for a green-flag stop, then was forced back there after fear of a loose wheel. That mishap put him laps down to the leaders, a hill he unfortunately was able to climb back from throughout the remainder of the race.

He began the final stage in 30th, and despite a couple of late yellows, was unable to get back on the lead lap to finish 30th.

The attention now shifts to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, with the race set for 7 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX. Radio coverage can be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.