LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 23rd

FINISH: 37th

POINTS: 29th

Noah Gragson fought a tight race car throughout the first part of the 400-mile event on Sunday at Richmond. The No. 42 Sunseeker team made strides by air pressure and chassis adjustments throughout the pit cycles but the No. 42 continued to be a handful. On Lap 306 Gragson tagged the wall causing significant damage to the car which proved beyond repair. The team was forced to exit the event early, finishing 37th.

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 22nd

FINISH: 31st

POINTS: 25th

After starting 22nd, Erik Jones also fought the handling of the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet throughout the race. Early on, the car was loose and the No. 43 team went to work on the handling making adjustments. As the race wore on, the balance of the No. 43 went from loose, to tight. Crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 pit crew worked on the car until the last opportunity in the closing laps of the event, never giving up.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Tennessee on Sunday, April 9 for the second-annual dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage for the event begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule in 2023.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

Our mission at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.