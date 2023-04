Weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

The NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend where the 0.533-mile concrete oval has once again been transformed into a dirt track. Kyle Busch (Cup Series) and Ben Rhodes (Truck Series) are the defending race winners.

The Xfinity Series is off and returns to competition on Saturday, April 15 at Martinsville Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 7

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – FS1

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1

8:02 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

8:32 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

Saturday, April 8

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 1 (15 laps) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

4:45 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 2 (15 laps) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 3 (15 laps) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

5 15 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 4 (15 laps) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

6 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 1 (15 laps) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 2 (15 laps) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 3 (15 laps) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM

6:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Heat Race No. 4 (15 laps) FS2/PRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

150 laps – 75 miles

Stages end on laps 40/90/150

The Purse: $738,461

FS1/ MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $738,461

Post Truck Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, April 17

7 p.m.: Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

250 laps – 125 miles

Stages end on laps 75/150/250

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,808,640

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass