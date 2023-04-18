Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Talladega Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell welcomes back Love’s Travel Stops to the No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend. It’s an opportune time with the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team heading to the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where McDowell has always been a contender.

Teams will just qualify on Saturday before running 500 miles on Sunday. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The Love’s Travel Stops team is in a heated points battle. McDowell is looking to position himself into the playoffs after Sunday. The No. 34 team is currently tied for 18th, but only 10 points out of 14th. McDowell will be looking to best the likes of Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe.

The tight battle has the team hungry for a strong run on Sunday.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We are not going to take our foot off the gas. We’re only going to push harder. That’s this weekend and every weekend until we lock ourselves into the playoffs. Talladega is just a great opportunity for us.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This weekend is a big one for us. We want to take advantage of it. It’s going to be a real fight for these playoffs spots now throughout the summer. Every race will matter. We have a good chance at Talladega. It’s just a matter of executing and being there on the final lap.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.