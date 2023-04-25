Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford team reunite this weekend to take on the Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Gilliland and crew chief Ryan Bergenty look to pick up where they left off. Gilliland and Bergenty have recorded two top-10 and two top-15 finishes together this year.

Speedy Cash returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang after finishing eighth with Gilliland at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

The Würth 400 is set to take place on Sunday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After a hard fought battle at the Talladega Superspeedway, Gilliland looks to ride the momentum of his 10th-place finish as he heads to the Dover Motor Speedway. Gilliland will hop back in the seat of the No. 38 Ford Mustang to take on the track they call the “Monster Mile”.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Todd and I, along with the entire 38 team, have the drive we need to put Todd in a position to win. Dover is a tough track to race at, but I am confident that we can have a good result this weekend.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Ryan and I are really building a solid relationship and have built up the trust needed to succeed.

“Racing at Dover is crazy, dropping into the corner and on the exit with all the banking. You feel like you’re flying. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.