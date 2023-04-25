RFK Advance | Dover

Dover Event Info:
Track Info: Dover Motor Speedway, 1-mile
Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Dover, Deleware
Format: 400 laps, 400 miles, Stages: 120-130-150
TV: FS1
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:35 a.m. ET, Practice (FS2/FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:20 a.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6 Team Info:
Crew Chief: Matt McCall
Partner: Wyndham Rewards
- April is designated as Month of the Military Child (MOMC), a time to celebrate the resiliency and strength of children within military families. Brad Keselowski and the Checkered Flag Foundation (CFF) will recognize MOMC by featuring the name of military children in purple letters – the official color of MOMC – above the passenger side door on the No. 6 Ford.
- Names will appear on the name rail for each of the April races – Richmond, Bristol, Martinsville, Talladega and Dover. Part of CFF’s mission is to honor military members and their families who all make sacrifices.
- This week’s featured name is William Hightower.
17 Team Info:
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Fastenal
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule heads to Dover this weekend where Jack Roush has nine wins, third-most of any track on the circuit.
- Brad Keselowski is a Cup winner there in 2012, while Chris Buescher earned an Xfinity win at ‘The Monster Mile’ in 2015.
Keselowski at Dover
Starts: 24
Wins: 1 (2012)
Top-10s: 10
Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)
- Keselowski makes his 25th Cup start at Dover on Sunday, where he has a 13.1 average finish with one win, 10 top-10s and five finishes inside the top five.
- Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, Keselowski finished 20th last spring.
- Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.5 with two poles (2014, 2016).
- He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.
Buescher at Dover
Starts: 12
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: 1 (2022)
- Buescher makes his 13th Cup start at Dover on Sunday. He’s coming off his best career weekend at Dover a season ago where he earned the pole and finished eighth. His best four finishes at the 1-mile track have come in the last four races.
- He has an average starting position of 18th with three-straight starts inside the top-10.
- He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.
RFK Historically at Dover
Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)
- The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (85) for the organization.
- Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.
- First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.
- To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.
- Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 222 NCS races at Dover with 85 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.
RFK Dover Wins
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998-2 Martin Cup
1999-2 Martin Cup
2000-1 Busch Truck
2002-1 Biffle NXS
2004-1 Martin Cup
2004-1 Biffle NXS
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-1 Kenseth Cup
2006-1 Martin Truck
2007-2 Edwards Cup
2007-1 Edwards NXS
2008-2 Biffle Cup
2011-1 Kenseth Cup
2011-1 Edwards NXS
2011-2 Edwards NXS
2015-1 Buescher NXS
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Talladega: Both Buescher and Keselowski survived the late race chaos Sunday at Talladega as Buescher finished third – his best career result at Talladega – while Keselowski finished fifth
Points Standings (6: 12th, 17: 16th): Keselowski sits 12th in points, but within three points of ninth entering the weekend. Buescher is amongst a group of drivers within seven points from 13th-16th.
By the Numbers at Dover
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
222 9 52 85 8 85045 3910 17.0 16.2 85045
91 6 27 46 5 16988 888 11.3 13.2 16988
21 2 7 10 2 3602 154 14.3 14.4 3602
334 17 86 141 15 105635 4952 15.4 15.3 105635