RFK Advance | Dover

Dover Event Info:

Track Info: Dover Motor Speedway, 1-mile

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Dover, Deleware

Format: 400 laps, 400 miles, Stages: 120-130-150

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:35 a.m. ET, Practice (FS2/FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:20 a.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Wyndham Rewards

April is designated as Month of the Military Child (MOMC), a time to celebrate the resiliency and strength of children within military families. Brad Keselowski and the Checkered Flag Foundation (CFF) will recognize MOMC by featuring the name of military children in purple letters – the official color of MOMC – above the passenger side door on the No. 6 Ford.

Names will appear on the name rail for each of the April races – Richmond, Bristol, Martinsville, Talladega and Dover. Part of CFF’s mission is to honor military members and their families who all make sacrifices.

This week’s featured name is William Hightower.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule heads to Dover this weekend where Jack Roush has nine wins, third-most of any track on the circuit.

Brad Keselowski is a Cup winner there in 2012, while Chris Buescher earned an Xfinity win at ‘The Monster Mile’ in 2015.

Keselowski at Dover

Starts: 24

Wins: 1 (2012)

Top-10s: 10

Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)

Keselowski makes his 25th Cup start at Dover on Sunday, where he has a 13.1 average finish with one win, 10 top-10s and five finishes inside the top five.

Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, Keselowski finished 20th last spring.

Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.5 with two poles (2014, 2016).

He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Buescher at Dover

Starts: 12

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: 1 (2022)

Buescher makes his 13th Cup start at Dover on Sunday. He’s coming off his best career weekend at Dover a season ago where he earned the pole and finished eighth. His best four finishes at the 1-mile track have come in the last four races.

He has an average starting position of 18th with three-straight starts inside the top-10.

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

RFK Historically at Dover

Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)

The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (85) for the organization.

Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 222 NCS races at Dover with 85 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.

RFK Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Talladega: Both Buescher and Keselowski survived the late race chaos Sunday at Talladega as Buescher finished third – his best career result at Talladega – while Keselowski finished fifth

Points Standings (6: 12th, 17: 16th): Keselowski sits 12th in points, but within three points of ninth entering the weekend. Buescher is amongst a group of drivers within seven points from 13th-16th.

By the Numbers at Dover

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

222 9 52 85 8 85045 3910 17.0 16.2 85045

91 6 27 46 5 16988 888 11.3 13.2 16988

21 2 7 10 2 3602 154 14.3 14.4 3602

334 17 86 141 15 105635 4952 15.4 15.3 105635