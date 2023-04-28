Hendrick Motorsports Shows ‘Em Who’s Boss

NASCAR Cup Series Driver William Byron Celebrates Wins with NOGGIN Boss

PHOENIX (April 28, 2023) – When you win, it’s OK to get a big head. Hendrick Motorsports has almost 300 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’s only appropriate the team with a record 14 championships signed an official licensing agreement with NOGGIN Boss, the maker of the oversized headwear that have permeated the sports scene.

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, delivered Hendrick Motorsports wins No. 292 and No. 293 earlier this year with back-to-back triumphs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. In each trip to victory lane, Byron emulated the look of bowl-winning college football players and a raft of other high-profile athletes by wearing a NOGGIN Boss hat. Hendrick Motorsports was ready for the moment, with the cartoonishly large lids at the ready and emblazoned with Byron’s primary partners – RaptorTough.com at Las Vegas and Valvoline at Phoenix.

“Victory lane is like the winner’s locker room. It’s where everyone wants to be and it’s a larger-than-life moment. What better way to highlight that kind of achievement than with a larger-than-life hat?” said NOGGIN Boss co-founder Gabe Cooper. “The hat just brings so much joy to people. We call it the ‘NOGGIN Boss effect’ because when you wear it, you give away so many smiles and have so many conversations with complete strangers. It gives you more happiness than holding a puppy.”

Similar to the buzz created last fall when professional football player Brian Robinson donned a NOGGIN Boss hat after a primetime victory on Sunday night, Byron celebrating his wins with NOGGIN Boss brought buzz to NASCAR. Hendrick Motorsports was NOGGIN Boss’ first NASCAR licensee, and the same kind of hat Byron used to celebrate in victory lane is available on the team’s website and at NOGGINBoss.com.

NOGGIN Boss went viral after Robinson wore its hat during his locker-room interviews on Nov. 27, 2022. Orders for hats spiked 2,000 percent and co-founders Cooper and Sean Starner had an overnight success, provided one’s definition of “overnight” means starting the company in 2019, weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, and persevering long enough to create the wave NOGGIN Boss has ridden into the mainstream.

“There had been little innovation in sports and promotional apparel in decades. Just look at the foam finger – it’s over 50 years old!” Starner said. “We love hats, and we came up with a high-quality, fully customizable cap tailored for diehard fans.”

The first big break for NOGGIN Boss came a little over a year ago. It was March 11, 2022 on the popular TV show Shark Tank where Cooper and Starner pitched their big idea. The duo came out of the Tank with the backing of not only Daymond John, the founder and CEO of Fubu, but also a commitment from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who provided a tangible case study by selling NOGGIN Boss hats inside his NBA team’s store.

“We’ve been flooded with requests for professionally licensed NOGGINs and we’re genuinely excited to enter the racing realm with Hendrick Motorsports,” Cooper said. “We recently launched a line of NOGGINs for NCAA teams and are so excited to see fans reppin’ their favorite collegiate teams.”

With such mainstream events as the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which unofficially kicked off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary on Feb. 5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 around downtown Chicago’s Grant Park before the 10-month campaign culminates in NOGGIN Boss’ hometown of Phoenix with the NASCAR season finale on Nov. 5, NASCAR has quickly become a growth market for NOGGIN Boss.

“It’s been absolutely incredible to be an official licensee of Hendrick Motorsports. They’re winning races and are in contention for another championship,” Cooper said. “Watching William jump out of his car after a victory is our slogan in action – ‘Use Your NOGGIN: Be a BOSS.’

“NOGGIN Boss is now trending across all sports and attracting celebrities and musical artists. The racing adage of ‘Win on Sunday, sell on Monday’ has never been more accurate.”

Those wanting to learn more about NOGGIN Boss and the opportunities available as a licensee can contact the company here.