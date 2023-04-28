NASCAR Shifts Dover Cup Series Race Start Time to 1 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 28, 2023) – NASCAR today announced that the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30, will now start at 1 p.m. ET – advancing one hour from the original 2 p.m. ET start time – due to the forecasted inclement weather. The broadcast networks for the Würth 400 remain unchanged – FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With the shift, FS1 will adjust its broadcast windows, with NASCAR RaceDay now beginning at Noon ET. The race broadcast will remain on FS1, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Green flag is scheduled for 1:11 p.m. ET.

For tickets to Sunday’s Würth 400, visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com. Grandstand gates and the NASCAR Cup Series garage will open at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to Sunday’s Cup Series race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series East are in action at Dover. The ARCA East’s General Tire 125 is scheduled for this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on FloRacing. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ A-GAME 200 is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

