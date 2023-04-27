DEX Imaging Team Preparing for the Monster Mile

After some positive experiences at Talladega Superspeedway, Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team have turned their focus to this weekend’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Crew chief Brian Wilson said he was pleased to see his team’s car lead the GEICO 500 at Talladega for 11 laps during a stretch in which Burton and his fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney waged a 1-2 battle for the lead.

“It was great to see the No. 21 Ford Mustang up front at Talladega and leading laps,” Wilson said. “Everyone including our pit crew, Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and Harrison all did a great job to place our car at the front of the field.

“Also, it was great to be a part of surprising Jeff Burton with the announcement of being included in the top 75 drivers in NASCAR’s history. Personally, I’m curious to see how many of the final 75 have driven a car for the Wood Brothers team.”

With Talladega in the rear-view mirror, Wilson, Burton and the DEX Imaging team now are busy preparing for the high-banked one-mile concrete track known as the Monster Mile.

“As we head to Dover we’re studying all that has changed since the early May race last year,” Wilson said. “Several rule changes, a new Mustang body and the quick learning curve of the Cup series are all included.”

Wilson also noted that the track is one of his favorites.

“Dover is one of the most dramatic tracks that you can watch a car turn a lap on,” he said. “The high speeds, hard loading and moving racing lines make it one of my favorite tracks to visit.

“I’m excited for the weekend and the chance to keep improving with the No. 21 team.”

Practice for the Wurth 400 is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with qualifying following at 11:20. FOX Sports 2 will carry the broadcast.

Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 120 and 250.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.