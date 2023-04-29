CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Qualifying Canceled, Kyle Busch Grabs Pole

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

WURTH 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

APRIL 29, 2023

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1

8th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

9th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER/ICY HOT PRO CAMARO ZL1

10th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

11th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

14th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1

15th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 PITBULL/FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

16th TY DILLON, NO. 77 NATIONS GUARD CAMARO ZL1

18th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

Kyle Busch (Chevrolet) Christopher Bell (Toyota) Ryan Blaney (Ford) Brad Keselowski (Ford) Chris Buescher (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to weather. With the starting lineup set by the NASCAR rule book, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1 team will lead the field to the green from the pole position.

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 – Polesitter Quotes

A LOT OF TALK ABOUT TIRE ISSUES. IN PRACTICE, JOEY LOGANO HAD A RIGHT-FRONT THAT CORDED. DID YOU HAVE ANY TIRE ISSUES DURING PRACTICE?

“We didn’t really run long enough to see any tire issues for us. I think we saw the No. 48 (Josh Berry) had a little bit. I think they had a 14-lap run or something, so they saw a little bit of that. As the tires were wearing, they weren’t really laying the rubber down into the race track as what we used to see here. They were kind of foaming up, if you will. Like you pick it up and it was like dust, like foam. That’s not too out of normal here at Dover, but definitely not seeing any rubber on the race track is not positive.”

DOES TOMORROW BECOME A TIRE MANAGEMENT GAME, OR DO YOU HOPE THAT AFTER 100 LAPS THAT THINGS GET RUBBERED UP?

“Yeah, I mean you would like to hope that after today it gets rubbered up. The Xfinity race getting out there and hopefully being able to lay some rubber down, but who knows with the weather tomorrow. If it rains and washes all that off, you start over with the Cup race. So if we’re going to be on a green track, it’s going to be a bit rough to start. Probably need a competition caution. Don’t ask me what lap number to put it on because I don’t want to be the one that’s on the hook for what lap, over or under, that the tires will blow. But yeah, you’re definitely going to need a competition caution or two.”

HOW WAS YOUR CAR DURING PRACTICE? IT SOUNDED LIKE THERE WERE SOME HANDLING ISSUES THAT YOU WERE BATTLING.

“Yeah, I mean the car drove fine. The ride quality of the car, the platform of the car – everything on that front was fine. It was just the balance was super, super tight. We were kind of throwing a little bit of things at it. We weren’t going too heavy on it just to kind of sneak up on it. We saw Austin (Dillon) crash in practice and so we were a little tentative on what our adjustments were and how fast we would go to free it up. But seeing what we saw for the rest of practice and how our balance is right now, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the No. 8 Lenovo Camaro to get it where we want it for the race and what it’s going to take to keep the right-front tire on it for a long run.”







